WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
LILLIAN, AL
WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue decontaminates bunker gear

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are exposed to toxic gases, fumes and carcinogens when they respond to fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says their turnout or bunker gear is washed after every fire they put out. “We do a quick decon at the scene basically get the things...
MOBILE, AL
WTOK-TV

Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

