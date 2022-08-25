Read full article on original website
Related
Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
Deadly housefire likely started by child playing with lighter: Mobile investigators
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children. Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress […]
WPMI
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station. Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
Rayfield Davis: Racial violence during Civil Rights Movement in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 1948, Rayfield Davis was brutally beaten and killed by a white man on his way home from work. Davis’ story is just like many other Black men at the time, where the murderer was left off for being white. This is his story. WKRG News 5 is looking back at […]
‘Bad Ass’ politics: Is Alabama beach city mayor anti-donkey?
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon doesn’t want the ‘Bad Ass’ Coffee sign in his town. Or maybe the right-wing mayor just doesn’t want the donkey. Read John Sharp’s excellent Al.com coverage of provocative business names in Alabama. R E L A T E D: ‘Slutty,’...
thelocalpalate.com
Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama
Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
utv44.com
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
‘High-ranking member’ of $24 million Mobile drug empire sentenced
A man awaiting trial for murder in Mobile was sentenced Friday in another case. This federal case involves a multi-million dollar drug empire.
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
WPMI
Mobile Fire-Rescue decontaminates bunker gear
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are exposed to toxic gases, fumes and carcinogens when they respond to fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says their turnout or bunker gear is washed after every fire they put out. “We do a quick decon at the scene basically get the things...
WTOK-TV
Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire
IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
WPMI
City code enforcement officers issue citations at Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Heaps of trash that accumulated at a homeless camp were hauled out of the woods off Highway 90 last week. Homeless advocates worked with those living there to find other arrangements, but at least two people remained camped there Monday. "Because they've been there a...
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
