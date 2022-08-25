Read full article on original website
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station. Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
WEAR
Pensacola non-profit offers transitional housing services to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola non-profit, Shepherd's Place Foundation, is offering transitional housing services to displaced men, women, children and military veterans. The non-profit helps those who come out of shelters, domestic violence, prison, or natural disasters and are unable to afford housing. The organization's program helps those people into...
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
WEAR
Deputies: Victim transported to hospital in Pensacola following gunshot wound
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Pensacola that sent one victim to the hospital Sunday night. The sheriff's office received the call at 3:47 p.m. and arrived on scene near Christine and Lenora St. at 3:51 p.m. According to deputies, upon arrival...
WEAR
Pensacola Mexican restaurant operating as usual following fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola restaurant has been in operation after a fire closed it down Tuesday. Fire officials say Vallarta Mexican Grill sustained roof damage after an apparent electrical fire near an air conditioning unit broke out. 14 Escambia County rescue crews battled the blaze in...
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
From sportswriter, to entrepreneur, to mayor: The story of D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola mayor-elect D.C. Reeves had a long journey to get to where he is now. From growing up in Pensacola, being a sportswriter for the Tuscaloosa News, being Quint Studer’s Chief of Staff, opening his own craft beer franchise and now becoming the new mayor of Pensacola, Reeves said he is […]
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
WEAR
Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 51-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Massachusetts Ave. Sunday night. It happened around 10:50 p.m. at Massachusetts Avenue near the Marcus Lake subdivision entrance. Florida Highway Patrol states a vehicle exiting the subdivision failed to yield and traveled into...
WEAR
Troopers investigate crash killing motorcyclist fleeing Pensacola Police traffic stop
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An investigation continues Monday after a police chase in Pensacola Friday afternoon ended in a deadly motorcycle crash. The incident happened during rush hour Friday afternoon along Cervantes Street, ending in the curve where Cervantes becomes Scenic Highway. Florida Highway Patrol is heading up the investigation following...
Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
WEAR
'Day of Caring' event raises $132,000 for Studer Family Children's Hospital in Pensacola
PENSACOLA Fla. -- $132,000 was raised during Friday's "Day of Caring" event at the Cordova Mall in Pensacola. Channel 3 and the Children's Miracle Network partnered to raise money for the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart. The money was raised to help purchase a new pediatric critical...
‘High-ranking member’ of $24 million Mobile drug empire sentenced
A man awaiting trial for murder in Mobile was sentenced Friday in another case. This federal case involves a multi-million dollar drug empire.
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 14-year-old injured in weekend shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 14-year-old was hospitalized after Sunday afternoon's shooting in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Sunday that the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Christine and Lenora streets. According to the sheriff's office, a group -- including the 14-year-old -- was walking to a park....
