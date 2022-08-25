District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.

