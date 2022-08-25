Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Man fatally hit by car on Route 29 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Allmon identified the victim as Gordon...
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeks information about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help regarding a shooting that happened earlier this month in Rantoul. On Saturday, August 14, police responded to the 700 block of Cantonment Avenue for reports of multiple shots fired. Police say three suspects were seen approaching a car...
fordcountychronicle.com
11 arrested so far in undercover sting targeting child predators
PAXTON — In the two months since the Paxton Police Department launched an undercover operation targeting child predators, 11 men have already been arrested in the sting, with warrants expected to be issued soon for the arrest of three more. Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the undercover operation...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man gets 55 years for killing deputy US marshal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed the sentence Monday on Floyd Brown, 43,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield man sentenced for counterfeiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud. 31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards. Federal […]
wmay.com
Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation; Autopsy Monday
An autopsy for a man hit by a vehicle is scheduled for Monday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is confirming the death of a 69 year old man who was hit on Illinois Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road late Saturday Night. The death remains under investigation and the identity of...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Motorcycle crash kills one in Champaign County
St. Joseph, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Champaign County Coroner said Connor Wienke died after his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree off of W. Grand Avenue in St. Joseph. No other vehicles were involved. First responders...
foxillinois.com
Man shot and killed after getting in argument, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Neil Street. Police say a crowd was gathering in a parking lot of a strip mall when an argument broke out...
foxillinois.com
Police reminding people do not drink and drive
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Chatham Police are warning drivers to drive sober or get pulled over. The Chatham Police Department says they have made six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests in two weeks. The police department says if you have been drinking it is always best to call...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man severely burned after circuit breaker explodes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was left with burn on 90% of his body after an explosion Friday evening, said Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. Peoria County deputies responded to an incident at 5:22 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at 3005 W. Main Street in Edelstein. Upon arrival, a woman explained to responders that her husband had been burned while working on their house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt
District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
hoiabc.com
Citations issued after 1-vehicle rollover Monday morning
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A driver of a vehicle that rolled into a used car lot was cited after the early Monday incident. Peoria Heights Police deputy chief Chris Ahart says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear what the citations were.
Decatur Fire Department responds to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire Department extinguished a house on fire late Sunday night. The fire happened around 11 p.m. on Shadow Drive. Dispatchers alerted firefighters that while all occupants escaped, a dog was stuck inside. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and rescue the dog. Investigators said the fire started because […]
WAND TV
Family escapes Decatur house fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family of four was able to escape a house fire in Decatur Sunday night, and firefighters rescued their pet. Crews were called to the 4500 block of Shadow Dr. just before 11 p.m. Smoke and fire was showing on the lower level of the bi-level...
Two 24-year-olds shot in Campustown overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning. Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was […]
hoiabc.com
Arrests made in Peoria County Church Burglary cases
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three teens have been taken into custody in connection with two burglary cases at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church in Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a 17-year-old juvenile from Peoria, and 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid of Peoria were arrested on Thursday in connection with the vandalism that happened on August 16th. The 17-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and theft.
Central Illinois Proud
ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A gas leak occurred in the 600 block of E. Locust Street Monday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. The leak is from a 2-inch gas line that was cut by construction equipment. Members of the Bloomington Fire Department are on the scene. East...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
Comments / 0