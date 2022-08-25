ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Crews continue to fight a fast-moving wildfire that has prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane. Officials said Saturday the Palisades Fire was held to 41. 5 acres with no structures lost. The fire started Friday afternoon just west of downtown Spokane, near Palisades Park. According to Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deep Wood Fire now 90 percent contained

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now 90 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted, but crews will remain on scene until they get the fire fully under control. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3   The fire started Sunday evening and has been attacked by multiple agencies from across the region. It has...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
opb.org

The Salish language stars in short film shot on Spokane Reservation

Your browser does not support the audio element. Filmmaker Ryan Abrahamson isn’t just from Spokane, Washington. He’s a member of the Spokane Tribe, who have lived in the region for more than 15,000 years. Abrahamson has always been interested in creating films about history and culture. “I’m like,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Palisades Fire in West Spokane now 50 percent contained

SPOKANE, Wash.– Firefighters have the Palisades Fire 50 percent contained. The fire started Friday in West Spokane and though it is still burning, all evacuations have been lifted. Crews are checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups, with one of the biggest concerns being the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community

SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
SPOKANE, WA

