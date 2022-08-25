Read full article on original website
BISD holds active shooter drill
Beeville ISD, along with 22 responding agencies, participated in a realistic active shooter drill at Moreno Junior High School on Aug. 15. The drill began at approximately 1 p.m. that Monday and was treated as a real active shooter situation. Each individual involved in the simulation, including staff and students,...
Beeville Animal Control: a labor of love
The Beeville Animal Shelter has become inundated with dogs and cats in recent months. Raquel Martinez, the adoption and rescue coordinator with Beeville Animal Control, said the organization has impounded animals everyday at this point. “If we have one dog that gets adopted or even leads to rescue, we have...
Tour de Goliad scheduled for Oct. 15
The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 31st Missions Tour de Goliad Bicycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine. Lineup is at 7:45 a.m. with the ride beginning at 8 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $35 per person (family/team of four or more is $30 per...
