Two unrelated crashes along I-44 during deluge of rain
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6p.m. Monday evening reports of a vehicle overturned on I-44 near 6 mile marker eastbound alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist. About the exact same time a vehicle crashed into the...
Sheriff: Free King Hwy down to one lane, semi rollover
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crews work to clean up the scene after a semi rollover on Free King Highway in Crawford County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a semi rolled over, causing the non-injury crash. Free King Highway between 160 Hwy and 580 Ave (McKay) is down to one lane.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: tractor trailer crash and rescued beagles show up in SEK Humane Society
JOPLIN, Mo. – A crash closes 1-44 west Range Line for over 3 hours. On Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. reports of a crash on I-44 came in near the 8-mile marker. Joplin fire and police department, as well as Newton county sheriff’s and ambulance and METS all responded to the scene. According to the report, two tractor-trailers collided. The impact ripped the cab from one of the trailers. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Click here to read more about this story.
Weekend Wrap (Aug. 27 & 28)
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept. is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. Click here to learn more. Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin. JOPLIN, Mo. — Just...
Wanted Missouri Fugitive captured in Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Missouri Fugitive from Justice is arrested after a police pursuit in Kansas. Saturday Cherokee County Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, Larry Flowers, 39. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a white Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when...
‘Saturation Saturday’ across the Joplin Metro Area
JOPLIN METRO — Saturday night has been designated in many Missouri areas as “Saturation Saturday”. Meaning extra law enforcement officers on the roadways enforcing sober driving. JPD Traffic Sgt Jared Delzell tells us Joplin Officers are using overtime funds provided from the state of Missouri Department of...
Aurora & Marionville police discover meth, heroine in hidden vehicle compartment
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora and Marionville Police Department today announced on Facebook its recent seizure of heroin, meth, and marijuana. Officials say that deputies located the drugs inside a hidden compartment of a vehicle. Officers noted in the media release that the driver of the vehicle was a...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.
NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance
UPDATE: Joplin Police Officers say they have identified all individuals involved, however, the incident is still under investigation. JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest...
Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties
KANSAS — Authorities arrest a Webb city man after he leads them on a chase across two Kansas counties. On Saturday deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 39 year-old Larry Flowers who was a wanted fugitive. Just after noon the same day authorities saw flowers driving a Ford truck North of […]
Lamar woman arrested in ‘unprovoked’ knife assault case
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The Barton County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges against 20-year-old Chloe Crowe. They filed the following charges:. First-Degre Assault with a bond of $100,000. First-Degree Vehicle Tampering with...
Prairie State Park in Barton County introduce their new pumpkin colored Bison calf
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – Prairie State Park, 45 minutes north of Joplin, boasts a herd of about 100 American Bison. Although American Bison once roamed the entire state they were driven out 100 years ago. However Prairie State Park have been successful reintroducing them to the state. Saturday Prairie...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Dillard arrested for Ash Grove crimes
An Ash Grove man is facing a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges in regards to three alleged incidents. Billy Dillard is facing two counts of stealing, two counts of property damage, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of burglary. Dillard was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 4; as of press time, he was still in custody.
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT. NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
Little Balkans Festival begins in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Little Balkans, the week-long event that celebrates the region’s diverse cultural and ethnic heritage kicked off today in Pittsburg. The event features different daily activities such as:. dancing & music. food & cooking classes. beverages & wine tasting. arts & crafts. “The festival was started...
Webb City Little Leaguer continues Chicken Nugget Tour
Our local little leaguer from Webb City is continuing his tour as a professional chicken nugget taste tester. Brody Jackson as we all know has gone viral on social media websites for saying his dream job is to be a “Chicken Nugget Taste Tester”. Many fast food franchises are lining up to celebrate him and […]
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
