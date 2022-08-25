ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

News To Know: tractor trailer crash and rescued beagles show up in SEK Humane Society

JOPLIN, Mo. – A crash closes 1-44 west Range Line for over 3 hours. On Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. reports of a crash on I-44 came in near the 8-mile marker. Joplin fire and police department, as well as Newton county sheriff’s and ambulance and METS all responded to the scene. According to the report, two tractor-trailers collided. The impact ripped the cab from one of the trailers. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Click here to read more about this story.
Weekend Wrap (Aug. 27 & 28)

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept. is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. Click here to learn more. Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin. JOPLIN, Mo. — Just...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.

NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance

UPDATE: Joplin Police Officers say they have identified all individuals involved, however, the incident is still under investigation. JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest...
Dillard arrested for Ash Grove crimes

An Ash Grove man is facing a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges in regards to three alleged incidents. Billy Dillard is facing two counts of stealing, two counts of property damage, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of burglary. Dillard was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 4; as of press time, he was still in custody.
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT.  NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
Little Balkans Festival begins in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Little Balkans, the week-long event that celebrates the region’s diverse cultural and ethnic heritage kicked off today in Pittsburg. The event features different daily activities such as:. dancing & music. food & cooking classes. beverages & wine tasting. arts & crafts. “The festival was started...
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
