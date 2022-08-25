ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News To Know: tractor trailer crash and rescued beagles show up in SEK Humane Society

JOPLIN, Mo. – A crash closes 1-44 west Range Line for over 3 hours. On Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. reports of a crash on I-44 came in near the 8-mile marker. Joplin fire and police department, as well as Newton county sheriff’s and ambulance and METS all responded to the scene. According to the report, two tractor-trailers collided. The impact ripped the cab from one of the trailers. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Click here to read more about this story.
Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
Weekend Wrap (Aug. 27 & 28)

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept. is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. Click here to learn more. Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin. JOPLIN, Mo. — Just...
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.

NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance

UPDATE: Joplin Police Officers say they have identified all individuals involved, however, the incident is still under investigation. JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest...
Dillard arrested for Ash Grove crimes

An Ash Grove man is facing a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges in regards to three alleged incidents. Billy Dillard is facing two counts of stealing, two counts of property damage, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of burglary. Dillard was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 4; as of press time, he was still in custody.
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT.  NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
