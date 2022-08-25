Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
torquenews.com
The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Offers Great Value For The Money
What can I say about the 2023 Kia Sportage hybrid. It offers a great 36-38 mpg, coupled with plenty of technology and a roomy cabin. Kia used the Los Angeles Auto Show last year to launch the 2023 Sportage Hybrid, which has already arrived in dealerships nationwide in the United States. The Kia Sportage gets a facelift this year for the 2023 model year.
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs. The post What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The Best Honda Crossover SUV to Buy Today
Honda has recently updated and redesigned the 2023 models of the Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V, but which of these two crossovers is the better buy? Find out now with this informative review from a professional car consultant. Crossover Shopping Advice. Have you previously avoided considering a crossover model from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoblog
Toyota, Honda and Nissan top list of automakers facing climate-change risks
Japan’s three biggest carmakers are facing the greatest risk from climate change among global auto companies because much of their manufacturing remains concentrated in the island nation, according to a study by Greenpeace. Toyota, Honda and Nissan will face major challenges ranging from hurricanes and flooding, to high temperatures...
J.D. Power’s 5 Best Compact and Small Cars of 2022
Here are J.D. Power's picks for the top compact cars of the 2022 model year. The post J.D. Power’s 5 Best Compact and Small Cars of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Subaru Forester
For affordable off-road SUV drivers and shoppers, here are three reasons to consider the 2023 Mazda CX-50 over the Subaru Forester. The post 3 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a Hybrid on the Menu? The 2023 Lexus RX Delivers 3 Options for You
Could the three hybrid options for the 2023 Lexus RX entice you to drive this luxury SUV? The post Is a Hybrid on the Menu? The 2023 Lexus RX Delivers 3 Options for You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Consumer Reports Recommended Every 2022 BMW Sedan and Sports Car It Tested
In its overview of the BMW vehicle catalog, Consumer Reports has recommended every BMW sedan and sports car model it has tested. The post Consumer Reports Recommended Every 2022 BMW Sedan and Sports Car It Tested appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Has a Proper Luxury Interior
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a surprisingly luxurious SUV that sports a high-class interior. The post The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Has a Proper Luxury Interior appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Honda and LG will build a $4.4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S.
Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. will spend $4.4 billion to build a new battery plant in the US as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles completely by 2040. The facility will have an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours with mass production...
Comments / 0