Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV

Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Offers Great Value For The Money

What can I say about the 2023 Kia Sportage hybrid. It offers a great 36-38 mpg, coupled with plenty of technology and a roomy cabin. Kia used the Los Angeles Auto Show last year to launch the 2023 Sportage Hybrid, which has already arrived in dealerships nationwide in the United States. The Kia Sportage gets a facelift this year for the 2023 model year.
The Best Honda Crossover SUV to Buy Today

Honda has recently updated and redesigned the 2023 models of the Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V, but which of these two crossovers is the better buy? Find out now with this informative review from a professional car consultant. Crossover Shopping Advice. Have you previously avoided considering a crossover model from...
Toyota, Honda and Nissan top list of automakers facing climate-change risks

Japan’s three biggest carmakers are facing the greatest risk from climate change among global auto companies because much of their manufacturing remains concentrated in the island nation, according to a study by Greenpeace. Toyota, Honda and Nissan will face major challenges ranging from hurricanes and flooding, to high temperatures...
Honda and LG will build a $4.4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S.

Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. will spend $4.4 billion to build a new battery plant in the US as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles completely by 2040. The facility will have an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours with mass production...
