West Monroe, LA

Ouachita Green and Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union to host Fall Family Fun Night on October 29th at Kiroli Park

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 29, 2022, Ouachita Green and Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union will host a Fall Family Fun Night at Kiroli Park located 820 Kiroli Road in West Monroe, La. The event will take place from 4 PM to 9 PM.

Gates will open at 3 PM. There will be carnival games, food trucks, face painting, hayrides, kids costume contests, obstacle courses, rock climbing, West Monroe Fire trucks, plus more at the event.

