MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton gets us prepped for the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in today's Football Wednesday, presented by the West Virginia Lottery. Here are some of the notes Bryce highlights in today's game preview:. * The 2022...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO