Football Wednesday, Presented by the West Virginia Lottery
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton gets us prepped for the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in today's Football Wednesday, presented by the West Virginia Lottery. Here are some of the notes Bryce highlights in today's game preview:. * The 2022...
Mountaineers Travel to Hawaii for Outrigger Volleyball Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-1) travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a three-match tournament from Sept. 1-4, at the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. WVU opens play against No. 23 UCLA (1-1) on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10:45 p.m. ET. The squad faces host...
Ell Named Student-Athlete of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After being named to the Penn State Classic All-Tournament team and leading the squad in kills in each match, fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Ell...
