Ventura County Christian School fighting district after being asked to close over building safety
Ventura County Christian School is now in a legal battle against the district after being asked to shut down due to safety issues with the school's building.
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
Santa Clarita Radio
Students At LA High School Give Santa Clarita Teacher Car For Commute
A Santa Clarita teacher was gifted a car from his students, who attend a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro, a Santa Clarita resident who teaches math at Yula High School Boys Division in Pico-Robertson, was gifted a new car from his students on Thursday, according to a story from ABC7.
Agoura High School football player dies at 15
A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita among number of communities set to experience ‘excessive’ heat wave
Santa Clarita is among a list of communities that are set to undergo an “excessive heat watch” this week, with high temperatures going into the triple digits for days on end. According to a press release from the National Weather Service, Santa Clarita, along with much of L.A....
signalscv.com
Fundraiser under way for family of driver who died in San Francisquito collision
The family of Spencer Thomas, one of three fatalities from a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road, has raised beyond their goal of $15,000 for funeral expenses. “I am raising funds to help pay for my brother, Spencer’s passing,” Jamie Doerbecker wrote on the GoFundMe. “My hope is...
kiiky.com
University of the People Online Degrees That are Tuition-Free| 2022
University of the People is one university whose online programs are receiving good ratings and reviews. It is even more interesting to know that some University of the People online degrees are tuition-free. Hence, this article compiles all online degrees that are free at the University of People. In addition,...
Antelope Valley Press
First West Nile virus cases reported in Antelope Valley
The first human cases of West Nile virus, this year, have been reported in the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials reported, Thursday. The Department reported six cases in Los Angeles County, in the Antelope, San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.
Altadena man fatally shoots wife, then himself, in Pasadena: Police
Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said. Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release. Both […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in …
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The non-profit organization ‘Let’s...
History News Network
The Chicano Moratorium in East LA and Ventura County
Frank P. Barajas is a professor of history at California State University Channel Islands. His latest book is titled, Mexican Americans with Moxie: A Transgenerational History of El Movimiento Chicano in Ventura County, California, 1945-1975 (University of Nebraska Press, 2021) It was on its way to being a completely wonderful...
kclu.org
Some Central, South Coast communities tightening water use restrictions as drought impacts hit home
With the impacts of the drought continuing to grow on the Central and South Coasts, many communities are ramping up water use restrictions. In the City of Thousand Oaks, the city’s limitations on the use of spray sprinklers could go from 15, to ten minutes a day starting on Thursday. The City Council will vote on it Tuesday.
LA County of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro. Topanga...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
pasadenanow.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned
Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
msn.com
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at about 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The three fatalities were declared at the scene, and no information has...
larchmontbuzz.com
A Great Use for All Those Take-Out Utensil and Condiment Packs
Well, it’s finally the weekend. And for many folks, that means at least one take-out or home-delivery meal somewhere along the way. Chances are that meal comes with a set of plastic-wrapped utensils (even if you didn’t request it, which isn’t supposed to happen but usually does), and some small condiment packets to complement your food. And chances may be even better that you don’t often use the utensils or condiments (especially when food is delivered to your home, where you already have such things)…so you currently have a huge pile, drawer, or bag full of the unused items – things you don’t really want to throw away, but which you’ll also likely never use.
