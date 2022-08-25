ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

NME

TWICE on being candid about mental health struggles: “We think it’s much better to be open and honest”

TWICE have shared how they have come to open up to fans about their struggles with mental health throughout their career. In a cover story interview with NME ahead of their comeback EP ‘Between 1&2’, the nine-member group shared how they decided to open up about their mental health in recent years. TWICE members Mina and Jeongyeon have previously pulled out of the group’s activities on separate occasions – the former in 2019 and the latter in 2020 and 2021 – due to their struggles with anxiety.
Daniel Johns says Kanye West “raises a lot of good points” about mental health: “We should consider ourselves lucky”

Daniel Johns has spoken about his reverence for Kanye West, saying he connected with the controversial rap icon during a particularly turbulent period of his adult life. In a 2008 interview with Quincy Harris (aka Qdeezy), West cited Silverchair – the band Johns fronted from 1992 to 2011, and rose to fame with in his teens – as a notable influence on that year’s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ album.
Neurosis singer Scott Kelly retires from music and admits abuse

Scott Kelly, singer of California metal band Neurosis, has shared a statement in which he admits to abuse and announces his retirement from music. Kelly, who has fronted Neurosis for more than 30 years and collaborated extensively with Mastodon and more, said he is now “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”.
HyunA and DAWN leave P Nation following contract expiration

K-pop soloists HyunA and DAWN have left the Psy-led agency P Nation. On August 29, P Nation released a statement sharing that the two idols would be leaving the agency as their contracts had recently expired. In its statement per News1, as translated by Soompi, the agency praised HyunA and...
Watch Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison perform live with The Twilight Sad

Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison performed live with The Twilight Sad at their Scottish festival show yesterday (August 27) – see footage below. The Scottish band – who collaborated with Frightened Rabbit on a number of occasions – were playing the Connect Festival in their homeland on Saturday, and were joined by Hutchison on drums.
Knucks on surprise Stormzy support slot: “I knew he would keep his word”

At Reading Festival 2022, there’s an array of the UK’s – and beyond – rap talent, and on Friday (August 26) one of the highlights was Kilburn native, Knucks. The 28-year-old uses his in-depth observational skills and omniscient self-awareness to create lyrical gems that live on beyond their prime. Knucks proved this on his Top 3 debut album, ‘Alpha Place’, where friends like Stormzy and M1llionz help him show his side of London.
Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022

South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’

Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022

WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
