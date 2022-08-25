TWICE have shared how they have come to open up to fans about their struggles with mental health throughout their career. In a cover story interview with NME ahead of their comeback EP ‘Between 1&2’, the nine-member group shared how they decided to open up about their mental health in recent years. TWICE members Mina and Jeongyeon have previously pulled out of the group’s activities on separate occasions – the former in 2019 and the latter in 2020 and 2021 – due to their struggles with anxiety.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO