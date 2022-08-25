Read full article on original website
NME
TWICE on being candid about mental health struggles: “We think it’s much better to be open and honest”
TWICE have shared how they have come to open up to fans about their struggles with mental health throughout their career. In a cover story interview with NME ahead of their comeback EP ‘Between 1&2’, the nine-member group shared how they decided to open up about their mental health in recent years. TWICE members Mina and Jeongyeon have previously pulled out of the group’s activities on separate occasions – the former in 2019 and the latter in 2020 and 2021 – due to their struggles with anxiety.
BET
Usher Reveals Reason Why He Won’t Participate In A Verzuz Battle: “Nobody In The World Would Want Smoke With Their Songs”
Don’t bank on Usher participating in a Verzuz battle, as the R&B veteran shared on People Every Day podcast, sharing how nobody would “want the smoke” with him going hit for hit. “I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don’t...
NME
Daniel Johns says Kanye West “raises a lot of good points” about mental health: “We should consider ourselves lucky”
Daniel Johns has spoken about his reverence for Kanye West, saying he connected with the controversial rap icon during a particularly turbulent period of his adult life. In a 2008 interview with Quincy Harris (aka Qdeezy), West cited Silverchair – the band Johns fronted from 1992 to 2011, and rose to fame with in his teens – as a notable influence on that year’s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ album.
NME
Neurosis singer Scott Kelly retires from music and admits abuse
Scott Kelly, singer of California metal band Neurosis, has shared a statement in which he admits to abuse and announces his retirement from music. Kelly, who has fronted Neurosis for more than 30 years and collaborated extensively with Mastodon and more, said he is now “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”.
NME
HyunA and DAWN leave P Nation following contract expiration
K-pop soloists HyunA and DAWN have left the Psy-led agency P Nation. On August 29, P Nation released a statement sharing that the two idols would be leaving the agency as their contracts had recently expired. In its statement per News1, as translated by Soompi, the agency praised HyunA and...
NME
Sky Ferreira discusses sexism in the music industry: “You’re set up in situations to seem difficult”
Sky Ferreira has opened up about her experiences with sexism in the music industry and how she’s resisted attempts to pigeonhole or control her image throughout her career – particularly in its earliest days. In a new conversation with Nancy Sinatra for Interview, Ferreira – whose first singles...
NME
Watch Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison perform live with The Twilight Sad
Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison performed live with The Twilight Sad at their Scottish festival show yesterday (August 27) – see footage below. The Scottish band – who collaborated with Frightened Rabbit on a number of occasions – were playing the Connect Festival in their homeland on Saturday, and were joined by Hutchison on drums.
NME
Knucks on surprise Stormzy support slot: “I knew he would keep his word”
At Reading Festival 2022, there’s an array of the UK’s – and beyond – rap talent, and on Friday (August 26) one of the highlights was Kilburn native, Knucks. The 28-year-old uses his in-depth observational skills and omniscient self-awareness to create lyrical gems that live on beyond their prime. Knucks proved this on his Top 3 debut album, ‘Alpha Place’, where friends like Stormzy and M1llionz help him show his side of London.
NME
Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022
South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
NME
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’
Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
NME
WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022
WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
