ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

New York state of mind? Jazz star Donovan Mitchell 'prefers the Knicks, Nets or Heat if he does get traded... but Utah wants more draft picks than Miami or Brooklyn can afford to deal'

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has not requested a trade, but if he does follow Rudy Gobert out the door in Salt Lake City, he hopes to go to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, or Miami Heat, according to a new report.

The Athletic's Tony Jones writes that a potential deal for the All-Star guard is likely not on the horizon, but says the Knicks and Jazz have engaged in trade talks. Jones adds that Utah's front office, led by Danny Ainge, has also fielded offers from other teams.

Utah wants young players and several unprotected first-round picks in exchange for Mitchell, according to multiple reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYciA_0hVPoPzF00
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has not requested a trade, but if he does follow Rudy Gobert out the door in Salt Lake City, he hopes to go to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, or Miami Heat, according to a new report

Jazz spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for confirmation.

Jones' report is welcome news to Knicks fans, who see their team as the likely favorite to land Mitchell if the Jazz decide to do a complete rebuild. Utah's offseason began with a deal that sent Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, to Minnesota in exchange for four Timberwolves first-round picks and a pick swap in 2026, as well as veterans Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Beverley, 34, has since been traded to Los Angeles for 21-year-old swingman Talen Horton-Tucker, perhaps indicating that Utah is looking to get younger and, possibly cheaper.

Mitchell is just 25, but he's easily the team's highest-paid player after signing a five-year, $163 million extension in 2021. By flipping him for future pics – something the Knicks have, in contrast to the Nets and Heat – the Jazz could save money and build for the future.

Such a trade would be reminiscent of one that Ainge negotiated in Boston, when he sent Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 for three future first-round picks. Two of those selections were used by the Celtics to draft Boston's current All-Star core: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vgxI_0hVPoPzF00
Donovan Mitchell (left) could follow Rudy Gobert (right) out the door in Salt Lake City

The reason behind the Knicks' reported interest in Mitchell is fairly obvious.

New York recently signed another 25-year-old guard, Jalen Brunson, to a four-year, $104 million contract, and a Brunson-Mitchell pairing, on paper, would stand as one of the more explosive backcourts in basketball.

Mitchell has averaged nearly 24 points a game for his career, while Brunson is coming off his best season in Dallas, averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists a night.

They're also both local guys. Brunson, who was born in New Jersey, is the son of former Knicks guard Rick Brunson, while Mitchell grew up in Connecticut and has a father who works as the director of player relations for the New York Mets.

Miami and Brooklyn are limited by their lack of salary cap space and draft picks, whereas the Knicks have 11 first-round selections over the next seven years, although some of those are protected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEPqV_0hVPoPzF00
The reason behind the Knicks' reported interest in Mitchell (left) is fairly obvious. New York recently signed another 25-year-old guard, Jalen Brunson (right), to a four-year, $104 million contract, and a Brunson-Mitchell pairing, on paper, would stand as one of the more explosive backcourts in basketball

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Connecticut State
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges

A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Rick Brunson
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

564K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy