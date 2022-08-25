Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Kim’s Convenience - Theater Review
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Thousand Islands Playhouse continues to shine this season with their current production of Kim’s Convenience. It’s the play by Ins Choi that inspired the Netflix Series of the same name. Set in a multi-culture neighborhood in modern Toronto it centers on a Korean Canadian Family that owns a convenience store. The patriarch, Appa (James Yi) is often difficult and unforgiving but also ingratiating and caring. He has a notoriously bad temper and a nasty fight he had with his son Jung (Frank Chung) years ago led to his son being estranged. They haven’t spoken in years. His loyal wife Umma (Jane Luk) desperately wants to see her ancient (30 years old) daughter Janet (Kelly Seo) married and Umma still talks to Jung in secret, they often see each other in church.
wwnytv.com
Jammin’ out on Sackets Harbor Battlefield
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Traditional jazz, blues, and rag time are all different types of music. But a band from New York City who played in Sackets Harbor Sunday afternoon puts all those tastes into one performance. The Hot Jazz Jumpers took the stage as a part of...
wwnytv.com
Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr., 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr. 65, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY. Charles was born on January 11th, 1957 in Watertown to Charles Fleming and Flora (Sweet) Fleming. Charles enjoyed...
wwnytv.com
Neil W. Hyneman, 66, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neil W. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 28th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Tina, and daughter, Megan (Erik) Edmonds. Services will be announced at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
wwnytv.com
Old Ogdensburg school to open with new mission next month
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An old elementary school in Ogdensburg has a new purpose - housing and helping adults with mental illness. David Bayne and Tammy Bush of the nonprofit S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. are ready to reopen the abandoned Lincoln School doors and give the building and the people who live there a second chance in the community.
wwnytv.com
James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, age 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake passed away on August 28, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: Hope Grows Here
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration is planned for patients of Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care. Nurse navigator Faith Campanaro and patient relations manager Andrea Roden talked about the Hope Grows Here event. It’s a celebration of hope for patients and their caregivers. Watch...
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Anna was born March 21, 1933 in Hermon, a daughter of the late Douglas and Susie (Luther) Gotham. She...
wwnytv.com
Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.
wwnytv.com
Run for Recovery coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 13th Run for Recovery is in a couple weeks. Executive director Cherelyn VanBrocklin and Bridge Program director Anthony Matthews say the run both raises money and brings awareness to the problem of addiction. Watch the video for their interview on...
wwnytv.com
Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb
DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Goody as he was known to most, was born June 7, 1930 in DeKalb, a son of the late Leon and Myldred (Mott) Gardner. He attended DeKalb Schools. He worked all his life as a carpenter building homes and furnishings for many in the area. He had continued working with fellow carpenter and friend, Ernie Locke for the last 20+ years. He enjoyed wood working and built beautiful boxes and dressers and cabinets for family and friends as well as built and repaired violins. He also liked to relax at his camp in Cranberry Lake. When he was younger, he enjoyed canoeing and canoe racing. He and wife Bettie raised two boys, Daniel and David Gardner. Bettie predeceased him in July of 1986. Later he remarried Muriel VanGelder, whom predeceased him as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
wwnytv.com
New era for Watertown girl’s soccer team
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a new era for the Watertown girls’ soccer program. The team has a new coach. Mariah Borden takes over for longtime coach Mike VanNostrand. The former Beaver River player is looking forward to opening a new chapter in Watertown girls’ soccer.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: Mazie, the love sponge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazie didn’t get much affection at her previous home, so now she just soaks it up. And doesn’t want you to stop. Kennel assistant Kelsey Morak and shelter manager Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society introduced us to the chihuahua-pit bull mix.
wwnytv.com
Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) -Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, passed away on August 24, 2022 in Thomasville, GA at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 5 at 3:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country. “The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a...
wwnytv.com
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River. It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon. The event is Saturday, September...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s Bishop LaValley could investigate Cardinal Dolan, says advocate
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - From Ogdensburg to the Vatican. An advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse says the Diocese of Ogdensburg and its bishop are in a historic position - a position that could influence the future of the Catholic Church in New York state. According to John...
Comments / 0