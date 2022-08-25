Read full article on original website
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
Flooding begins to recede on Canton Club Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Floodwaters are impacting many parts of Jackson, but in some areas, the water began to recede on Monday. In Northeast Jackson, the water reached up to people’s driveways along Canton Club Circle. Trashcans were toppled over with trash strewn onto the flooded roadways. Neighbors in the area, who experienced the flooding […]
Jackson neighbors seek solutions to prevent future flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As floodwaters begin to recede in Jackson, parts of Harrow Drive and Westbrook Road remain under water. Neighbors living on Harrow Road woke up to standing water in their driveways on Monday. While the water didn’t reach any homes, several cars were damaged in the flooding. The water was also waist […]
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
Emergency closures to affect Holly Bush Road drivers
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced several emergency road closures that will affect drivers using Holly Bush Road on Tuesday, August 30. Holly Bush Road closure between Disciple Drive and Rodeo Drive. This road closure will begin at10:00 a.m. and will terminate at 12:00 p.m. Holly Bush Road closure […]
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
WAPT
Residents in flooded neighborhoods starting to see waters recede
Residents impacted by the flooding from the Pearl River are starting to see the high waters recede. Tracey Funches, with the Hinds County Emergency Operations Center, says the River Road and Deer Trail area has been the hardest hit residential area in the county, but from their initial assessment, the high waters haven't made their way into any homes.
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
bobgermanylaw.com
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
WAPT
Floodwaters displace local wildlife along Pearl River
The high waters in the Jackson area from the Pearl River flooding are not only impacting home owners and businesses but also local wildlife. A large gator was seen at Bay Pointe Golf Course near the reservoir Monday after high waters pushed it into the area. Golfers say they've seen...
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
Water discharge from Barnett Reservoir decreased
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days. The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean […]
breezynews.com
WLBT
Jackson’s ongoing water issues force some Byram residents to go without it for three days
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s water issues continue causing problems for those in neighboring cities. Some Byram residents went three days without water. “Since Friday morning, I haven’t been able to use my shower or flush my toilet,” Byram resident Ryan Johnson said. “To compensate for that, I’ve had to get water out of the pool to flush my toilets.”
WLBT
USACE Vicksburg District activates emergency operations due to Pearl River flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) activated at Level 2, on Saturday, August 27, at 3 p.m., due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson. Level 2 is an emergency watch that will monitor the flooding conditions from...
kicks96news.com
Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
Jackson mayor declares water system emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
WAPT
MEMA, Governor warn Jackson residents that time is running out to evacuate from Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — Some residents of Northeast Jackson packing up and leaving ahead of the rising Pearl River Saturday. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency along with Governor Tate Reeves warned Jackson residents that they have less than 24 hours to evacuate before the river crests Monday morning. Saturday, Ridgeland...
