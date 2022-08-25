ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Brazos County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior. The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that police originally responded to a Bryan resident on October 9, 2017, for a report of an assault. The 9-1-1 caller was a young child in the home who reported that his mother was being abused by his father – and that they were barricaded inside a room in the home.
BRYAN, TX
KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
Navasota, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Navasota, TX
HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
SPRING, TX
TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM

Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
BRENHAM, TX
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY

-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male believed to have been assaulted was transported from another location to the hospital. Units arrived on the scene along with East Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD. At 12:15 am the victim was pronounced deceased. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors is transporting the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Detectives are also on a second scene off Stewart Street in New Caney where a vehicle was found with blood inside. They believe it is related to the homicide scene.
NEW CANEY, TX
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING

One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY

The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
NAVASOTA, TX
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
WALLER MAN INDICTED FOR RAMMING TRUCK INTO FBI GATE

A Waller man has been charged after the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims he rammed his truck and trailer into the gate of the FBI field office in Houston. 43-year-old Jesus Jaimes Merlan was taken into custody on Thursday after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21st.
WALLER, TX
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
WALLER COUNTY, TX

