wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
fox44news.com
Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Brazos County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior. The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that police originally responded to a Bryan resident on October 9, 2017, for a report of an assault. The 9-1-1 caller was a young child in the home who reported that his mother was being abused by his father – and that they were barricaded inside a room in the home.
navasotanews.com
Madisonville man, and former Bedias resident, faces assault on officer charge after fight while already in jail
A fight in the Brazos County jail which ends with an officer being assaulted adds a litany of additional charges to those already facing a Madisonville man, and former Bedias resident. The incident happened last Thursday, when officers responded to an area of the jail to break up a fight...
kwhi.com
KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Last week Christopher Williams was sentenced to life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams’s sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.
cw39.com
HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School
What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
kwhi.com
TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
KBTX.com
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male believed to have been assaulted was transported from another location to the hospital. Units arrived on the scene along with East Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD. At 12:15 am the victim was pronounced deceased. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors is transporting the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Detectives are also on a second scene off Stewart Street in New Caney where a vehicle was found with blood inside. They believe it is related to the homicide scene.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
fox44news.com
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HATS OFF TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
As of 10 am Sunday morning Montgomery County has booked in 15 intoxicated drivers removed from the roads in Montgomery County last night and 7 persons charged with public intoxication.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY
The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
1 Man Dead After A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-45 (Montgomery County, TX)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man on the highway near Woodlands. The crash occurred on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
kwhi.com
WALLER MAN INDICTED FOR RAMMING TRUCK INTO FBI GATE
A Waller man has been charged after the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims he rammed his truck and trailer into the gate of the FBI field office in Houston. 43-year-old Jesus Jaimes Merlan was taken into custody on Thursday after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21st.
KBTX.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
