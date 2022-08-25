-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male believed to have been assaulted was transported from another location to the hospital. Units arrived on the scene along with East Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD. At 12:15 am the victim was pronounced deceased. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors is transporting the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Detectives are also on a second scene off Stewart Street in New Caney where a vehicle was found with blood inside. They believe it is related to the homicide scene.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO