Mother of five is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “For those who have been coming to my office, Lari Brisco is the smiling receptionist who greets you and asks about your day. We are deeply saddened to announce she was killed in a random and senseless act of violence that made local and national news,” Dr. Kathleen Dass MD, wrote on her medical office’s Facebook page.
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Rapper Icewear Vezzo hosts back-to-school giveback

(CBS DETROIT) - Getting kids ready to go back to school comes with many responsibilities.From getting new clothes, to making sure they have the supplies, the costs can add up fast."As a parent, I'm pretty sure I've been one of those, you know when my kids was in school, well, I gotta get school clothes. I gotta get they haircut. I gotta do this, I gotta do that," said Midlred Smith."But because of everybody, now a lot of parents don't have to worry about doing that."Rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed up with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, local businesses, and community...
Detroit celebrates David Washington's 22 years on the radio

(August 28, 2022) David Washington, from Detroit, MI, celebrated 22 years on the air with his show David Washington’s 20 Grand Revue Show, last weekend in the heart of Detroit at Bert’s Marketplace, a multi-purpose venue nestled right on Russell Street, the heart of Detroit’s market place.
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
Arts, Beats & Eats festival returns Labor Day weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Arts, Beats & Eats, the annual Labor Day Weekend festival that happens in Royal Oak, is returning this year with an extensive lineup of food, music, and art.Here are some important details to know about the festival:When & WhereThe festival will take place in downtown Royal Oak from September 2-5, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.AdmissionThe festival is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and after 5 p.m. it will be $10. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $5 before 3pm...
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman

Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday. Security camera footage from a neighbor’s house showed just how strong mother nature can be. "It was a big crack and loud enough that I...
Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows

You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
MetroTimes

Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party

You can say a lot about Big Sean, but you can't say he doesn't love Detroit or the kids. The Grammy award-winning artist returned to Detroit for the 4th Annual DON Weekend, a three-day long charity event presented by the rapper, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.
