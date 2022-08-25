Read full article on original website
Fox17
Oakland County mother & daughter release new book encouraging individuality
(WXYZ) — Authors, creators and mother and daughter duo, Miqua and Chace Chapman, have released “Stop Calling Me Weird, ” a book and creative activity journal for children of all ages. "Stop Calling Me Weird" tells the story of a kid name Zoe who doesn't like or...
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
Tv20detroit.com
Mother of five is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “For those who have been coming to my office, Lari Brisco is the smiling receptionist who greets you and asks about your day. We are deeply saddened to announce she was killed in a random and senseless act of violence that made local and national news,” Dr. Kathleen Dass MD, wrote on her medical office’s Facebook page.
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salvation Army helps Metro Detroit widow who spent months waiting for husband’s death certificate
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit widow who really suffered because of mistakes at the Wayne County Morgue received life-changing news. Those mistakes are being corrected and someone came forward to help her out of her financial mess that was made worse by the morgue. “I sat at...
INTERVIEW: Wahlberg again raises $1M for kids at Detroit celebrity golf outing
For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club. He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.
Tv20detroit.com
Officials detail what unfolded during Detroit shooting spree Sunday that left 3 dead
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police, city officials and other leaders held a press conference on Monday after a shooting spree Sunday left three dead and one injured. Police say it was a joint effort between local and federal partners to bring the active shooter situation to a conclusion and get the suspect in custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot after a well-known Flint rapper paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities. Clifton E. Terry III is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims in November 2020. Terry offered Sims...
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old accused of murdering Detroit teen over iPhone ordered to undergo competency evaluation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old Detroit boy accused of murdering another teen over an iPhone was ordered Monday to undergo a competency evaluation. Ryan Mcleod, 16, is charged as an adult in connection with the July 26 murder of 14-year-old Joe Nankervis. McLeod was arraigned on charges of one...
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man shoots at employee claims food order was wrong at Hollywood Coney Island
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man who shot at a restaurant staff member behind bulletproof glass because he allegedly had the wrong food order. The incident happened on Saturday, August 13 at 10:12 p.m. at the Hollywood Coney Island on Grand River....
Rapper Icewear Vezzo hosts back-to-school giveback
(CBS DETROIT) - Getting kids ready to go back to school comes with many responsibilities.From getting new clothes, to making sure they have the supplies, the costs can add up fast."As a parent, I'm pretty sure I've been one of those, you know when my kids was in school, well, I gotta get school clothes. I gotta get they haircut. I gotta do this, I gotta do that," said Midlred Smith."But because of everybody, now a lot of parents don't have to worry about doing that."Rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed up with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, local businesses, and community...
soultracks.com
Detroit celebrates David Washington's 22 years on the radio
(August 28, 2022) David Washington, from Detroit, MI, celebrated 22 years on the air with his show David Washington’s 20 Grand Revue Show, last weekend in the heart of Detroit at Bert’s Marketplace, a multi-purpose venue nestled right on Russell Street, the heart of Detroit’s market place.
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
Arts, Beats & Eats festival returns Labor Day weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Arts, Beats & Eats, the annual Labor Day Weekend festival that happens in Royal Oak, is returning this year with an extensive lineup of food, music, and art.Here are some important details to know about the festival:When & WhereThe festival will take place in downtown Royal Oak from September 2-5, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.AdmissionThe festival is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and after 5 p.m. it will be $10. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $5 before 3pm...
deadlinedetroit.com
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman
Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
Tv20detroit.com
50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday. Security camera footage from a neighbor’s house showed just how strong mother nature can be. "It was a big crack and loud enough that I...
The Oakland Press
Police: Woman who crashed car killing own child had blood alcohol content over 3 times legal limit
An Inkster woman accused in a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills will be released on personal bond once she can be fitted with an alcohol monitoring tether, a magistrate decided. Shelby Symone Ellis, 29, was arraigned Monday before 47th District Magistrate...
theprp.com
Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows
You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
MetroTimes
Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party
You can say a lot about Big Sean, but you can't say he doesn't love Detroit or the kids. The Grammy award-winning artist returned to Detroit for the 4th Annual DON Weekend, a three-day long charity event presented by the rapper, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police provide update after shooting spree that killed 3, injured 1
(WXYZ) — Detroit police say the suspect in a deadly shooting spree on Sunday morning is in custody. The search for the suspect left a west side neighborhood on edge for hours. The suspected shooter is accused in four separate, random shootings that left three people dead and one...
