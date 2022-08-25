ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood defeats Dickson County in straight sets

Creek Wood hosted Dickson County on Monday night as the two volleyball programs met for the first time this season. The night started with a junior varsity win in the final set for Creek Wood and the varsity Lady Red Hawks carried that into the matchup with the varsity Lady Cougars.
CHARLOTTE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Trick play leads Fairview past Creek Wood

A fourth quarter gamble ended up being the difference Friday night between Fairview and Creek Wood as the Yellow Jackets won 13-7. Fairview quarterback Mays McCoy found running back Layden Grant over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown. Fairview head coach Chris Hughes gave his offensive coordinator Michael Jackson all the credit for coming up with the play.
FAIRVIEW, TN
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Dickson County, TN
Education
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Dickson, TN
Dickson County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dickson Post Athlete#Dakota#Creek Wood
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road

The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
COLUMBIA, TN
wkdzradio.com

Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center

A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
NASHVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy