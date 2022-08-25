Read full article on original website
Related
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood defeats Dickson County in straight sets
Creek Wood hosted Dickson County on Monday night as the two volleyball programs met for the first time this season. The night started with a junior varsity win in the final set for Creek Wood and the varsity Lady Red Hawks carried that into the matchup with the varsity Lady Cougars.
dicksonpost.com
Trick play leads Fairview past Creek Wood
A fourth quarter gamble ended up being the difference Friday night between Fairview and Creek Wood as the Yellow Jackets won 13-7. Fairview quarterback Mays McCoy found running back Layden Grant over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown. Fairview head coach Chris Hughes gave his offensive coordinator Michael Jackson all the credit for coming up with the play.
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
dicksonpost.com
MSP top 25: Lipscomb Academy remains No. 1 after defeating Alabama power Thompson
Lipscomb Academy made a loud statement on Saturday. The Mustangs rallied for a 24-14 victory at Thompson (Alabama), which had won three consecutive Alabama Class 7A state titles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
littleleague.org
Nolensville Little League Earns 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball® World Series Team Sportsmanship Award
Nolensville (Tenn.) Little League, the 2022 Southeast Region Champion, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball® World Series Team Sportsmanship Award based on their display of sportsmanship on and off the field. “The foundation of the Little League program is built around respect,...
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road
The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed in East Nashville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in East Nashville.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
La Vergne man killed in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
John Taylor III, 61, was killed in a crash on Hobson Pike Monday morning when another driver crossed the median, hitting him head-on
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lebanon man.
Comments / 0