‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?”. According to the sheriff’s department,...
Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success with parade
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Over the past couple of weeks, the Little League baseball team from Hagerstown, Indiana has captured the hearts of many Hoosiers as they competed in the 2022 Little League World Series. The team qualified to head out to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and represent the Great Lakes region...
