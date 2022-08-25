ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Willow won't leave my side': Jill Biden posts photos of the first cat lazing on a sun lounger after she tested positive for COVID again in rebound case after taking Paxlovid

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

First Lady Jill Biden delivered an update Thursday after she was forced to isolate for a second time due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Biden posted two pictures to Twitter and Instagram of first cat Willow, lazing on a sun lounger outside the Bidens' Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home.

'She won't leave my side!' the first lady wrote. 'I'm grateful to have Willow with me as I recover from COVID-19.'

Also on Thursday, Biden participated in a 'back to school' phone briefing, on how American Rescue Plan funds can best be used by schools and educators.

On Wednesday, the East Wing announced that the first lady was suffering from a rebound case of the coronavirus after taking the antiviral drug, Paxlovid.

Dr. Biden's symptoms have not returned, Deputy Communications Director Kelsey Donohue said in the statement.

The first lady initally tested positive for COVID during the Bidens' summer getaway to Kiawah Island, South Carolina on Tuesday, August 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24a0rB_0hVPjLWW00
 First Lady Jill Biden tweeted Thursday that first cat Willow was keeping her company as she isolated from COVID at the Bidens' vacation house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ew0Fi_0hVPjLWW00
FLOTUS shared Willow lazing about on a beach lounger in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WRE8_0hVPjLWW00
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Wednesday, suffering a rebound case of the coronavirus after taking the antiviral drug, Paxlovid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nip0f_0hVPjLWW00
Willow, the first cat, was pictured on a sun lounger keeping the first lady company while she recovers from a recound case of the coronavirus 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQDRG_0hVPjLWW00
First Lady Jill Biden is photographed shopping on Kiawah Island, South Carolina days before she first tested positive for COVID-19 

Dr. Biden started experiencing symptoms the day before.

That Sunday, she had been spotted bike-riding with her husband and granddaughter Finnegan Biden on Kiawah Island beach and shopping with her daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden's wife.

The president flew back to Washington without her in order to sign the Inflation Reduction Action.

She was then let out of isolation Sunday, August 21, leaving South Carolina and heading to Delaware to rejoin her husband, who was at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware beach home, after spending several days in Wilmington alone.

The couple made no public appearances during the Rehoboth Beach portion of their August break.

Earlier Wednesday, President Joe Biden returned to the White House solo, and sported a mask as he walked off Marine One.

He took off the mask to greet staff and supporters in the South Lawn before walking into the White House.

The White House said after Dr. Biden's diagnosis was made public that the president had tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

'Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others,' the official said. 'We will also keep the president's testing cadence increased and continue to report those results.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKX7b_0hVPjLWW00
President Joe Biden removed his mask as he walked off Marine One and across the White House's South Lawn on Wednesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwXRC_0hVPjLWW00
President Joe Biden (right) gives a fist bump to a man Wednesday as he returned to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 

The president suffered his own rebound case of COVID last month.

Biden initially tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, on the heels of an international trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, and a domestic jaunt to Massachusetts.

On July 27, the president was let out of isolation - and gave remarks about how far the country's come in the fight against COVID from the White House Rose Garden.

But cut to Saturday, July 30, and Biden tested positive for COVID again, and went back into isolation.

'Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again,' Biden said. 'This happens with a small minority of folks. I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon.'

The percentage of rebound cases when patients take Paxlovid is up for debate, with some medical experts, including CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, suggesting it could be 20 to 40 percent instead of the 1 to 2 percent estimated by drugmaker Pfizer.

Reiner, a prominent cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University Hospital tweeted, called President Biden's reinfection 'predictable' in a July tweet.

