hurstathletics.com
Volleyball Splits Pair at Home
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team split a pair of matches against Malone University and Notre Dame College on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers were victorious over the Pioneers in five sets while they fell to the Falcons in three straight. With Saturday's results the Lakers finished their opening weekend with a 1-2 record.
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst (3-0-0)-VS-Georgian Court (0-3-0)
Clock MERCYHUR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GEORGIAN Score Play. 0:00 Gomes, Jonathan at goalie for Mercyhurst. 0:00 Andres Manzano at goalie for Georgian Court. -- Foul on Mercyhurst. -- Foul on Georgian Court. -- Foul on Mercyhurst. -- Foul on Georgian Court. -- Foul on Georgian...
d9and10sports.com
Titusville Defense Seals the Deal in Victory Over Franklin; Sharpsville, Cambridge Springs Triumph
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – It was only fitting that in a game dominated by defense that an interception helped seal a 14-13 Region 4 win for Titusville against Franklin. Friday’s District 10 Recaps • Saturday’s District 9 Recaps • Football Scores. With the Knights driving deep...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Heimbach Claims Second Win In A Row At Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Blane Heimbach wired the field for his second 410 sprint car victory in a row at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night‘s 25-lap 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial. Heimbach, who won the Gunn Memorial four times as a 358 sprint car event, collected $5,000 for his...
erienewsnow.com
100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies
A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
skooknews.com
New Pennsylvania State Troopers Graduate from Police Academy
Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 164th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets the rigorous training and education they received...
USS Halyburton could be finding a new home port in Erie
A retired Navy admiral is spearheading an effort to bring his former Navy frigate to the shores of Erie. He said it will be a great addition to our already rich maritime history. The USS Halyburton could be docked in Erie by 2024, but there are still steps the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard has to […]
Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting
LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Waterford Township Crash
An Erie man suffered serious injuries in a Waterford Township crash Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on Route 19N south of Sharp Rd. around 7:36 a.m. The victim - a 37-year-old man - was driving his Nissan Frontier south on Route 19 when he lost...
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death
SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
erienewsnow.com
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
Man allegedly beaten with broomstick over work
Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly yelled at another person and hit him several times with a broomstick on the roof of JoAnn Fabric and Crafts. James Daniel Vanderveer, 46, of Williamsport was upset over what he believed were lost job opportunities, Trooper Taylor Arnold said. After leaving the roof, Vanderveer allegedly sliced an extension cord that belonged to the accuser. Arnold said he spoke with Vanderveer about the Aug....
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
yourdailylocal.com
NPRC Expands to Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced that it opened a new location in Franklin for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The college said in a release on Friday that the instructional location at The Galena Building officially opened on Aug. 17. “The Galena Building...
Luzerne County girl fatally shot
Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
erienewsnow.com
Artemis Part Made by Erie Engineers
Artemis I is the first of multiple launches of the world's most powerful spacecraft. The mission hopes to eventually bring humans further into space than they've ever gone before. Here in Erie, The Lord Corporation is responsible for the manufacturing of the isolators that protect sensitive equipment on board the...
skooknews.com
Driver Suspected of DUI After Crash on Ashland's Hoffman Boulevard
A driver involved in a crash in Ashland on Saturday is suspected of Driving Under the Influence. On Saturday, just before 3:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of 100 South Hoffman Boulevard in Ashland for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. When police and fire arrived on scene,...
