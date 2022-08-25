New numbers bring new goals for Ole Miss’ Cedric Johnson, Deantre Prince

Read full article on original website
Ole Miss baseball announces fall exhibitions vs. Samford, UAB
OXFORD — The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team will return to Swayze Field this fall to host Samford and UAB for a pair of exhibition games in addition to its usual slate of fall intrasquad scrimmages in the coming weeks. Mike Bianco’s Rebels open fall practice on...
Season preview: Returners at key positions help Northeast offset large batch of newcomers
BOONEVILLE — A mixture of youth and experience will blend together at Northeast Mississippi Community College during the 63rd all-time football campaign in school history. A total of 39 newcomers between transfers and true freshmen are set to make their debuts in a black-and-gold uniform during the fall of 2022. However, the Tigers also boast a talented core of sophomores at vital positions across the field.
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance
TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
