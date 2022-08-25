All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill. That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO