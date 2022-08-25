Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
New $1B federal grant program for Appalachian region economic projects announced
(The Center Square) — The 13-state Appalachian Region Commission announced on Monday that it will be spending $1 billion over the next five years on a grant program called the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. The spending was approved as part of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: South Carolina elections ranked as fifth-most secure in nation
(The Center Square) — South Carolina is ranked as having the fifth-most secure elections in the country, according to a new election integrity scorecard from The Heritage Foundation. The policy group ranks states based upon factors such as voter ID, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State-funded crisis pregnancy services may be a year away
Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support”...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter
Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan Monday quick hits: Dead voter lawsuit continues
(The Center Square) – Here's a quick wrap-up of stories from the last week. Judge denies dismissal attempt over alleged dead voters on state roll. The U.S. Western District Court of Michigan denied Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss the Public Interest Legal Foundation’s lawsuit for failing to remove deceased registrants from the state’s voter roll.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bourbon, EV battery sectors in que for Kentucky incentives
(The Center Square) – Bourbon and electric-vehicle batteries, two of the fastest growing business sectors in Kentucky’s economy, are set to grow even more after state officials approved incentives for companies in those industries late last week. Among the companies approved for incentives at Thursday’s Kentucky Economic Development...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poll: more newly registered voters in Texas are Republicans
(The Center Square) – A new poll conducted by Defend Texas Liberty PAC shows that more newly registered voters in Texas are registering as Republicans and hold conservative viewpoints. There are over 1.1 million new registered voters in Texas, the PAC said, with Texas registering more voters since November...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Use of drop boxes a decision for Pennsylvania counties
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Election Law Advisory Board debated the pros and cons of ballot drop boxes on Monday as they craft recommendations for the General Assembly. A morning session, as The Center Square previously reported, focused on mail-in ballots and secrecy envelopes to ensure confidentiality. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Expert: Education funding without transparency a disservice to the system
(The Center Square) – One Delaware policy analyst says the education system in the state needs to be revamped, even as the state benefited from more than $866 million in federal funding. Citing a lack of transparency with how Education Stabilization Funding dollars are being spent at the local...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NACL announces Maryland state chair
CONWAY, Ark. — National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) Founder and President State Sen. Jason Rapert (R-AR) have announced the addition of Delegate Richard “Ric” Metzgar as the NACL State Chair for the state of Maryland. “I am proud to announce that Delegate Metzgar has joined the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Flood insurance to rise 122% on average in Louisiana, data shows
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials. The figures are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
US Supreme Court asked to rule on Nebraska's 'home equity theft' law
All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill. That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois businesses battle retail theft
(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana set to expand medical marijuana business, allow for new pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana’s insular medical marijuana industry – which is seeing a flood of new customers and a spike in sales this year after smokable flower became legal – is set to expand further. Earlier this month, the state Pharmacy Board notified seven of the nine...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Data shows North Carolina students leaving for private schools and home schooling is on the rise
(The Center Square) — Recent data from the state’s Division of Non-Public Education provides a snapshot of student enrollment in private and home schools, which remains strong amid public school enrollment declines. A 2022 North Carolina Home School Statistical Summary published last month shows a statewide total of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow
(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan
(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
Comments / 0