ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Muslim man, 29, 'travelled 180 miles from Yorkshire to attack three Orthodox Jews on their way to a north London synagogue in race-hate spree', court hears

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Muslim man deliberately travelled 180 miles from Yorkshire to north London to attack two Jewish men and a boy on their way to a synagogue, a court heard today.

Abdullah Qureshi, 29, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, is accused of attacking the victims as they walked in traditional religious clothing through Stamford Hill - an area of the capital with a high Jewish population.

Qureshi, who represented himself at Thames Magistrates Court, admitted to attacking the two adult victims but denied any religious motivations after being accused of travelling to the area to 'deliberately' target 'members of the Jewish community'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42I3TV_0hVPe7du00
Abdullah Qureshi, 29, (pictured) from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, is accused of attacking the victims as they walked in traditional religious clothing through Stamford Hill - an area of the capital with a high Jewish population

One of his alleged victims claims he had been on the phone when Qureshi hit him over the head with a bottle after being targeted 'because he was Jewish'.

The alleged attacker then went on to slap a young boy who was on his way to the Jewish School wearing a Jewish coat.

His third alleged victim, Jacob Lipschitz said he was punched into a wall and knocked out on the way to a synagogue, the court was told.

The victim said he had been knocked unconscious on the way to the synagogue and left with four fractures in his food. He added that he could 'not function normally' after he was punched in the face by Qureshi.

The Yorkshireman denied one count of religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm and two counts of religiously aggravated common assault when he appeared in the dock at Thames Magistrates Court in east London today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMY5Q_0hVPe7du00
The Yorkshireman appeared in the dock at Thames Magistrates Court in east London today where he denied one count of religiously aggravated common assault 

In an earlier hearing, he had admitted to attacking the two adult victims but denied any religious motivations - he also has never admitted attacking the boy.

The defendant denied any hateful motive and said he questioned whether the injuries the victims said they suffered were as serious as the charge stated.

The religiously aggravated element of the charges had previously been dropped by prosecutors but was then re-instated following an outcry from the Jewish community.

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court today: 'The prosecution case is that on August 18, 2021, Mr Qureshi travelled all the way from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire and purposely went to Stamford Hill because it is especially associated with the Jewish community.

'He went there deliberately and targeted members of the Jewish community- and carried out deliberate, unprovoked, religiously aggravated assaults on the three victims, who were wearing traditional clothing.

'He planned to be in that area and directed his aggression on those who were noticeable members of the Jewish community.'

'Other people who were not wearing such clothing were not targeted.'

Qureshi, who represented himself in court and spoke in a broad Yorkshire accent, was often argumentative with court staff when asked questions.

He will next appear at Stratford Magistrates Court for a full trial in November.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Yorkshire#West Yorkshire#Orthodox Jews#North London#West London#Muslim#Jewish#Thames Magistrates Court
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading

Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Serial driving offender accused of killing a grandfather in horror crash while out on bail is released to a 'healing centre' where she'll get trips to the gym and cinema - after tearful plea in court

A woman who allegedly killed a Melbourne grandfather in a horror crash has been released on bail - and will be free to go shopping and bushwalking at a 'healing centre'. Alisha Jane Fagan - who is accused of killing Sedat Hassan while on bail for a string of separate charges that are mostly driving related - has been bailed again after a tearful appearance in front of a magistrate.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

564K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy