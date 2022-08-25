Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower
Honoring the failed skyscraper as "historic" would insult St. Louis' real treasures
See weight loss of woman after working with Simply Health
You watch the calories, spend hours exercising each week, and yet the weight is not coming off.
Tim’s Travels: CHAMP Assistance Dogs
ST. LOUIS – You’ve no doubt heard it said that a dog is man’s best friend. It can also be man’s best medicine. Tim Ezell was hanging out with champ Monday morning where they are caring for people through canines. He spoke with CHAMP Assistance Dogs’...
Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
The most powerful rocket in history will have to wait to be launched at least until later this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbia.org
Boeing pushes $5 million into manufacturing workforce incubator in north St. Louis
Leaders from Boeing announced a partnership on Friday with the St. Louis Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center on Friday to foster a more diverse workforce and position St. Louis as a national hub for manufacturing. The announcement comes with a $5 million dollar grant to build a 130,000 square foot facility...
Students and Bears ready for Wash U’s first day of class
The Bears are back at Washington University and return for a new school year Monday morning.
STL Moms: The Organized Mama shared how to get kids out the door
ST. LOUIS – Most parents are a week or so into school now. How’s it going getting them out the door in the morning? It’s not always an easy task, that’s why we had the Organized Mama Jessica Litman here to help us make the morning go a little bit smoother.
KSDK
Career Central: St. Louis needs 911 dispatchers, CDL certified drivers
ST. LOUIS — City Streets Dept. needs drivers with CDL certification. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and the City of St. Louis are teaming up to fill open positions in the Streets Department. Plan to drop by the WOHL Recreation Center, 1515 Kingshighway Boulevard, St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis threatens to sue Hyundai and Kia over theft epidemic
ST. LOUIS — If Hyundai and Kia don’t do something to curb the epidemic of thefts involving their vehicles by Sept. 19, the City of St. Louis will be filing a lawsuit against them, according to a memo from the city counselor obtained by the I-Team. “With this...
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
Stormy weather ends Festival of Nations early
The Festival of Nations had to shut down an hour early last night because of the stormy weather.
New SSM program offers pay and college credit for St. Louis students
SSM Health has launched a new program that could allow nursing students in the St. Louis region to earn pay and college credit at the same time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tunnel maintenance at Lambert Airport begins Monday
ST. LOUIS – Preventative maintenance of the Lindbergh Tunnel’s jet fans starts Monday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. There will be closures from Monday through Thursday “of either the right or left lanes in the specific tunnel cell being worked on that day.” The work will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. […]
FEMA: No Money for Cars With Expired Tags
The federal agency says vehicles without up-to-date registration don't qualify for flood damage compensation
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member | St. Louis News
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School...
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
What Are You Doing About It? #Transforming911, Street Patrol Roll, History After Dark
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0