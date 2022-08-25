ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: CHAMP Assistance Dogs

ST. LOUIS – You’ve no doubt heard it said that a dog is man’s best friend. It can also be man’s best medicine. Tim Ezell was hanging out with champ Monday morning where they are caring for people through canines. He spoke with CHAMP Assistance Dogs’...
FOX 2

Tunnel maintenance at Lambert Airport begins Monday

ST. LOUIS – Preventative maintenance of the Lindbergh Tunnel’s jet fans starts Monday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. There will be closures from Monday through Thursday “of either the right or left lanes in the specific tunnel cell being worked on that day.” The work will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. […]
momcollective.com

Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis

It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
CJ Coombs

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
KSDK

Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
