Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Fergie Joins Jack Harlow on Stage for "First Class" Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs
Jack Harlow took the stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs for a performance featuring Fergie, whose track he sampled for his chart-topping hit “First Class.”. The artist opened his stage in-flight with stars like Becky G, Avril Lavigne and Lil Nas X on board. He then walked out with a quick outfit transformation, followed by Fergie singing her original track “Glamorous.” Dressed in a sequined two-piece set reading “FIRST CLASS,” the former Black Eyed Peas vocalist was joined by Harlow as Taylor Swift was spotted on camera while grooving to the music.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
BET
Usher Reveals Reason Why He Won’t Participate In A Verzuz Battle: “Nobody In The World Would Want Smoke With Their Songs”
Don’t bank on Usher participating in a Verzuz battle, as the R&B veteran shared on People Every Day podcast, sharing how nobody would “want the smoke” with him going hit for hit. “I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don’t...
Hypebae
Is Kanye Releasing His Own Version of SKIMS?
Even though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are sadly , Kanye may still be hung up on his ex and is reportedly competing with the reality tv star in the shapewear department. The rapper has reportedly filed for a trademark and logo for a new clothing line that will include pajamas and underwear, as well as everyday apparel. While it could just be a coincidence as the musician is known for his YEEZY collaborations with GAP and adidas, Kardashian is famous for her world-class undergarments a la SKIMS.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Here Are the Best Dressed Celebrities
Stars arrived in New Jersey to celebrate this year’s edition of the MTV VMAs, with standout performances from music acts like BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. As expected, celebrities hit the red carpet in showstopping looks. Lizzo took the spotlight in a voluminous gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, while Lil Nas X appeared in a feathered look from head to toe, courtesy of Harris Reed. Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo of BLACKPINK wore all-black outfits from Chanel, Saint Laurent, CELINE and Dior. Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance in a bedazzled number, and Lili Reinhart wore a black lace gown by Fendi. Other standout names include Chlöe, Sabrina Carpenter, Måneskin and more.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Stuns in All-Black at 2022 MTV VMAs
BLACKPINK is in your area — the K-pop quartet arrived at the 2022 MTV VMAs stunning in all-black outfits ahead of the performance of their latest track “Pink Venom.”. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo arrived in New Jersey from South Korea, representing the respective brands they have major partnership deals with. Jennie opted for a cropped top with a maxi-length skirt, paired with Chanel heels, while Lisa stunned in culotte pants from CELINE, accompanied by a long necklace. Jisoo took the spotlight in a floral gown by Dior and Rosé kept it chic in a mini dress by Saint Laurent.
Hypebae
Ciara Is About to "Level Up" Your Beauty Routine With Skincare Launch
Not only is Ciara at the top of mood boards for hair and beauty goals, but now the artist is aiming to be on your vanity’s top shelf with the upcoming launch of her skincare line, On A Mission. Pronounced as OAM, the brand is years in the making,...
Hypebae
JJJJound Teases China-Exclusive PUMA Suede Classic Collab
As fans wait for the design agency to release its Tekla collaboration, JJJJound has announced another footwear partnership. This time around, the label has joined forces with PUMA on a new iteration of the Suede Classic, which will release exclusively in China. A follow-up to the Montréal-based name’s recent releases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Harlem's Fashion Row to Introduce New Award Honoring Virgil Abloh
In partnership with LVMH, Harlem’s Fashion Row plans to introduce a new award honoring the legacy of Virgil Abloh at New York Fashion Week next month. The Virgil Abloh Award will be presented by the late designer’s wife Shannon Abloh, as part of the group’s 15th-anniversary fashion show and awards scheduled for September 6. A statement explains that the accolade “celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community and innovation.”
Hypebae
Stella McCartney Is Entering the World of Skincare
A natural evolution of Stella McCartney‘s sustainable ethos and commitment to cruelty-free products, the designer has made her first foray into skincare with her own “conscious luxury” skincare line. Titled STELLA, the new line has vegan and cruelty-free principles at the heart of it, with each product rooted in nature. Launching with three core products, STELLA consists of a cleanser, serum and moisturising cream.
Hypebae
Oli London Publicly Apologizes for Obsessive Behavior Over BTS' Jimin
Oli London, a “transracial” influencer known to have received numerous surgeries to resemble BTS‘ Jimin, has issued a formal apology towards the K-pop star in addition to the wider Asian community for their problematic behavior. The British creative previously faced backlash for coming out as “non-binary Korean”...
Hypebae
Lost Pilot for '90s American Live-Action Adaptation of 'Sailor Moon' Surfaces
Sailor Moon could have almost been a live-action show. Thankfully, the idea was scrapped for the animated series we know and love and the pilot has never seen the light of day – until now. Initially set to premiere in 1994 alongside Power Rangers, the 17-minute pilot was discovered...
Comments / 0