NFL

The Associated Press

Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions. Michel signed with the team in May after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year, but he came to a Dolphins team with a deep backfield. Miami signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert during the offseason and still has Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the roster.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets cut WR Calvin Jackson

The New York Jets have begun their road to 53 players by trimming their wide receiver room. Per Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets have cut WR Calvin Jackson with the hopes of stashing him on their practice squad. Jackson made a strong case for the 53-man roster, including...
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could trade notable receiver?

The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
Yardbarker

Eagles 53-man roster: The final cutdown

The NFL preseason is over. The Eagles’ spectacular offseason is coming to a close. The 2022-23 regular season is under two weeks away, but there are still major decisions each front office needs to make before the real games begin. On Tuesday, every NFL team needs to make the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jets Releasing Preseason Star

A strong NFL preseason doesn't always guarantee a roster spot. Chris Streveler led the New York Jets to three comeback victories in as many exhibition games. He went 24-of-33 for 277 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception, and a team-high 71 rushing yards. It wasn't enough to stick around. ESPN's...
FanSided

Joe Flacco proves Jets are in for another long season with one play

Joe Flacco could be starting for the New York Jets in Week 1 and he showed in the preseason finale that’s a setup for more misery. The Zach Wilson injury suffered in the preseason already put the fear of another torturous season in the hearts of New York Jets fans everywhere. But if there was any silver lining that you could spin, it would be that veteran and noted “Elite” quarterback Joe Flacco is on the roster to step in and take over for as long as the second-year signal-caller is out.
FOX Sports

Denzel Mims: 5 potential landing spots if Jets part ways with WR

New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims just had the best day of his NFL career. That it came in the preseason finale of his third season speaks volumes about how the previous two years have gone. The performance could also be his last, or most significant, with the Jets, who...
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast

To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NBC Sports

NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker

NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters. Houston Texans: Waived kicker Matt Ammendola on August 27. Kansas...
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign pass-rusher who starred for division rival

The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their defensive front with a very familiar face. Veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal could be worth up to $3 million with incentives. Flowers was drafted by the...
Yardbarker

3 Browns Players Who Stood Out In Preseason

The 2022 preseason is officially over for the Cleveland Browns, and all eyes focus forward on Week 1 in 13 days. As we reflect on training camp and the preseason games, there are three Browns players whose play stood out the most this summer. In no particular order, they are...
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
