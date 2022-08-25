Read full article on original website
New Cell Phone Guidelines In Place for Rochester Public Schools
If you've got kids in school and your kids have a cell phone, some big changes have been announced by Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Below is the letter sent to families as well as an interview with Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, where he explains some of the reasoning behind the changes and some of the specific challenges our schools were dealing with as a result of phones at school.
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In
How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
SNAP Income Limits Increase Thursday
ST. PAUL -- More Minnesota Families will qualify for SNAP starting Thursday. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, income limit increases to 200% of the federal poverty level. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Human Services say now that a family of three making less than $46,000 may be eligible, an additional 1400 households may become eligible for SNAP benefits.
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Time Running Out for Driverless Shuttle in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A piolet project meant to test the feasibility of a driverless shuttle in Rochester is set to end in less than a week. Rides on the Med City Mover will end on Wednesday, August 31. In a video promoting the automated shuttle, Mayor Kim Norton said over 2,000 people have taken a free ride on the first driverless shuttle project to travel the streets in Minnesota.
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
July Was Another Record Month For Jobs in the Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The economy in the Rochester area continued to set new employment-related records last month. The latest data issued by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows overall employment in Olmsted County rose above 91,000 for the first time in July. The total was 91,315 while the local labor force hit another all-time high of 92,895.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
FFA Telecast This Weekend From State Fair
UNDATED -- This weekend, FFA members across the state will put the finishing touches on the 3rd Annual Great Minnesota Give Together Telethon to raise money for the FFA Foundation. Sunday, from 4:00 until 8:00, the telethon will air live from the Christensen Farms Stage at the Minnesota State Fair.
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
Charges: Man Stayed at Rochester Hotel for 3 Months Without Paying
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Friday after prosecutors accused him of living in a Rochester hotel for roughly three months without paying. The criminal complaint filed against 55-year-old Steven Paige says officers were called to a southwest Rochester hotel for a disturbance...
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Swimming In Minnesota Lakes? Watch Out For Jellyfish
Spending a day at the lake is a time for fun in the sun, especially when you're in Minnesota. The last thing you would expect to see in any of Minnesota’s “10,000 lakes” would be jellyfish. Well surprise lake visitors! Minnesota officials actually confirmed freshwater jellyfish swimming...
Celebrity Actor & Comedian Blasts ‘Minnesota Nice’ While In Minneapolis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a famous actor and comedian blasts his trip in Minnesota. The video is titled, "We went to Minnesota and drama ensued as soon as we got off the plane." It sounds like they had a pretty bad time. Michael Rapaport is someone you've...
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
Traffic Cams Added To Busy Road Near Rochester
“We think the cameras provide users with a greater understanding of what’s happening on their roads,” - Michael Schweyen, district traffic engineer for MnDOT District 6 based in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has installed four new traffic cameras on Highway 14 west of Rochester. Below you...
Minnesota Is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers
The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
