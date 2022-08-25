Read full article on original website
Eastpointe plans Town Hall meeting on Tailored Plan Wednesday
Eastpointe, which manages behavioral healthcare for residents of Warren and nine other North Carolina counties, will conduct a Tailored Plan Town Hall Meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The event, conducted in partnership with...
Lake Gaston Ladies Club to kick off new year with Sept. meeting
The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will begin the fiscal year 2022-23 with its first meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Life Center, Gasburg, Va. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10:30. The program for the meeting will be...
