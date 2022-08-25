Read full article on original website
Grab a drink and play some interactive soccer games. Here's TOCA Social, coming to Dallas in 2023
DALLAS — Dinner. Drinks. Interactive soccer games. Think Topgolf... but with soccer balls and a simulator screen. That's the essence of TOCA Social, a new immersive soccer experience coming to Dallas in 2023. TOCA Social is opening its first ever location in the U.S. after a successful campaign in...
The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!. Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11. Fans and athletes will have an immersive,...
Wager family beginning very special fall, with father, son and daughter all on the field together
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Martin Warriors opened the season with a statement. "We're coming to play," running back Michael Barrow said, after their impressive 39-31 win over #7 Lake Travis in the opener last Thursday. "And I hope that every team that watches our film sees that these guys aren't a joke. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with."
DFW Airport wants to start moving forward with Terminal F again
DALLAS — Read this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport officials want to move forward with long-term planning for a long-awaited sixth terminal after putting the project on hold for the last two years because of the pandemic.
Take me out to the ball game ... for $9? Texas Rangers announce new ticket deal for high school, college students
ARLINGTON, Texas — Batter up, North Texas! High school and college students can now purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. The Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244). These students will also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games, the team said.
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
DFW weather: A look at the rain chances for Tuesday
How much rain is expected on Tuesday in North Texas? Here's the latest.
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
Frisco High School adds security after social media threat
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco High School had an added security presence Monday after a threat was made on social media over the weekend, principal Shawn Perry told parents in a letter. Perry emphasized there was no active threat to the school. But over the weekend, a student reported seeing...
Frisco is beefing up police presence at elementary schools. Here's what that looks like
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco Independent School District and the Frisco Police Department launched a new program this school year to increase police presence at elementary schools. Every high school and middle school has a dedicated school resource officer, but that's not the case at elementary schools. Traditionally, an SRO...
More rain on the way: Here's when, where and how much we're expecting
DALLAS — An unsettled weather pattern settles in this week. En español: Clima en DFW: Hay lluvia en camino. Cuándo, dónde y cuánto esperamos. There are rain chances every day this week in North Texas. It will be scattered everyday. This means that rain isn't guaranteed for everyone this week.
DFW Weather: Rain for the week to begin Monday
Scattered showers are expected start in southeast DFW on Monday. Northwestern counties can expect rain ny Tuesday.
DFW weather: Full rain forecast and chances starting Monday
We'll have a chance of showers and storms through the week. Here's Greg Fields' full forecast.
Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says
DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
12 hospitalized for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at Irving home, officials say
IRVING, Texas — Twelve people were hospitalized after suffering from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday at a home in Irving, officials said. The Irving Fire Department said they responded to a medical emergency in the 3500 block of Briarcliff Court North around 6 a.m. When they got there, they...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
5-year-old, teen killed in Fort Worth drive-by shooting identified
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 5-year-old boy and a teenager have been identified as the victims who died in a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to officials. An 18-month-old boy was also injured in the incident but is expected to survive, police said. The...
Fort Worth ISD names West Texas school district leader as lone superintendent finalist
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District has announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. During a Tuesday board meeting, district trustees voted unanimously for Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angélica Ramsey to take over North Texas' second largest school district. "I am extremely honored...
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
'Very disrespectful': Dallas police officer created racist Doughboy 'challenge' coin, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and union officials on Wednesday decried a racist "challenge" coin a police officer created that negatively depicted a southern Dallas neighborhood. The coin - which was commemorating the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department's South Central patrol division - depicted a...
