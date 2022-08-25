Ford will delay production investments in Spain but still intends to produce some of its next generation of electric vehicles in Valencia. The car manufacturer confirmed during the week that it will not ask for a share of Spain’s European Union pandemic relief funds but will work with local authorities to identify other potential public funding. While Ford doesn’t intend to cut jobs at its Valencia plant, a spokesperson from Ford Spain said the company will restructure its local workforce as EVs require fewer labor hours to assemble than combustion-powered vehicles.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO