ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 3

Related
MarketRealist

Droughts Hit Cotton Production, Resulting in the Worst Harvest in Over a Decade

We've been struggling with shortages of commodities and food items, and the latest casualty is cotton. Why is there a cotton shortage in the U.S.?. Whereas the shortages that were widespread in the U.S. in 2021 have been easing this year, many items are still hard to find. Supply-chain issues and shortages of materials such as aluminum have impacted the availability of several products.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Sinkholes Are Becoming a Huge Problem in New York As Officials Deem Climate Change the Cause

Sinkholes are on the rise in New York, and officials have deemed the cause of most to be the climate crisis. Recently, a stretch in the Bronx collapsed, dropping a van into a sinkhole. In a hearing last week, speaking of the incident, the commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, Rohit Aggarwala, said, “we will not be able to change our infrastructure as fast as the climate is changing.”
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Production#Coffee Beans#Climate Change#South America#Business Industry#Linus Business
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy