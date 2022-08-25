We've been struggling with shortages of commodities and food items, and the latest casualty is cotton. Why is there a cotton shortage in the U.S.?. Whereas the shortages that were widespread in the U.S. in 2021 have been easing this year, many items are still hard to find. Supply-chain issues and shortages of materials such as aluminum have impacted the availability of several products.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO