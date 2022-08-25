Read full article on original website
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
High school students surprise LA teacher with car, gas, insurance
The math teacher Julio Castro takes the bus to get to work, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. His students decided to surprise him with a new car.
kiiky.com
University of the People Online Degrees That are Tuition-Free| 2022
University of the People is one university whose online programs are receiving good ratings and reviews. It is even more interesting to know that some University of the People online degrees are tuition-free. Hence, this article compiles all online degrees that are free at the University of People. In addition,...
spectrumnews1.com
Pico Rivera Street renamed for late mariachi Star Vicente Fernández
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (CNS) — A street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena has been was renamed “Avenida Vicente Fernández” in honor of the late Mexican ranchera and mariachi singer who died last year at age 81 and who frequently performed at the venue. Friday’s...
Anaheim officially designates ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood; 1st Arab-American district in nation
The city of Anaheim has officially recognized a populous borough known for its Arab-American residents and businesses as “Little Arabia.” The Anaheim City Council voted on Tuesday to designate a portion of the Brookhurst Corridor between West Broadway and Ball Road as Little Arabia. It’s believed to be the first formally recognized Arab-American district in […]
spectrumnews1.com
Local home builders offer incentives to boost sales
CYPRESS, Calif. — With rising mortgage rates, higher prices, supply chain issues, and changing buyer sentiment, home builders are boosting incentives like they did pre-pandemic to lure prospective buyers amid sluggish home sales. Melia Homes in Cypress offers prospective qualified home buyers as low as a 4.6% 30-year fixed-rate...
msn.com
Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon
Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service
Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration.
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
horizonskyline.net
Water Isn’t Just a Local Issue: We Need a National Water Policy Now
While this blog is mostly focussed on LA, it would be foolish to think that Angelenos live in a magic bubble that isn’t affected by what’s happening in the rest of the world. (Thought we often act that way.) Crucially, we need to understand that the water shortages affecting this area aren’t just local, they’re global. In order to understand LA’s water problems, we have to look at the larger context.
Is Garden Grove’s Latest Hotel Development Pitting A Spongebob Resort Up Against Homes for Low Wage Workers?
If a kids’ television channel gets its way, there will be 500 new hotel rooms in Garden Grove’s resort district. The proposed Nickelodeon Hotel would stand at 330 feet and 23 floors on Harbor Boulevard. Tens of thousands of square footage would go to ballroom, restaurant, retail, and arcade space.
spectrumnews1.com
Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center
Wildlife came slowly. Initially, the Nature Center was stocked with three foxes and three opossums that had been captured within the city limits. The post Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center appeared first on Long Beach Post.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA
Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
CA Coastal Commission Calls on OC to Take Down Private Fence on Controversial Back Bay Parkland
More than a year after backing down, County of Orange officials still find themselves fending off heat over nearly selling protected public parkland to a wealthy Newport Beach political donor. And the questions keep coming from various directions. First, it was from Newport Beach residents who deemed the sale an...
kcrw.com
DA Gascón wants reelection to fix ‘40 years of bad policy’
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says he is determined to seek a second term despite his opponents vowing to stall his re-election, saying social justice reform goals would take more than four years. “One of the commitments that I made to the community when I ran in...
