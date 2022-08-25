ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kiiky.com

University of the People Online Degrees That are Tuition-Free| 2022

University of the People is one university whose online programs are receiving good ratings and reviews. It is even more interesting to know that some University of the People online degrees are tuition-free. Hence, this article compiles all online degrees that are free at the University of People. In addition,...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Local
California Society
Whittier, CA
Education
Local
California Entertainment
Whittier, CA
Society
Local
California Education
KTLA

Anaheim officially designates ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood; 1st Arab-American district in nation

The city of Anaheim has officially recognized a populous borough known for its Arab-American residents and businesses as “Little Arabia.” The Anaheim City Council voted on Tuesday to designate a portion of the Brookhurst Corridor between West Broadway and Ball Road as Little Arabia. It’s believed to be the first formally recognized Arab-American district in […]
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Local home builders offer incentives to boost sales

CYPRESS, Calif. — With rising mortgage rates, higher prices, supply chain issues, and changing buyer sentiment, home builders are boosting incentives like they did pre-pandemic to lure prospective buyers amid sluggish home sales. Melia Homes in Cypress offers prospective qualified home buyers as low as a 4.6% 30-year fixed-rate...
CYPRESS, CA
msn.com

Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon

Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
LAKE FOREST, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Fernández
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
horizonskyline.net

Water Isn’t Just a Local Issue: We Need a National Water Policy Now

While this blog is mostly focussed on LA, it would be foolish to think that Angelenos live in a magic bubble that isn’t affected by what’s happening in the rest of the world. (Thought we often act that way.) Crucially, we need to understand that the water shortages affecting this area aren’t just local, they’re global. In order to understand LA’s water problems, we have to look at the larger context.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Whittier College#Daca#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Scholarships#Hondo#Mexican#The Student Success#Latino
spectrumnews1.com

Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA

Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News Talk 860 KSFA

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy