These Are The Best Employers In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how hiring and employment works. After a record amount of people quit their jobs, companies are changing the ways they attract potential employees.

If you're looking for a job, Forbes teamed up with Statista for its fourth annual list of "America’s Best Employers By State."

"The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations," the business website says.

According to the study, Colorado's No. 1 employer is Costco !

This supermarket chain employs 192,000 workers nationwide. Headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, the company has been around since 1983. The current CEO is W. Craig Jelinek .

Costco is followed by UCHealth (Colorado) (24,000 employees) and Southwest Airlines (55,000 employees).

Here are the Top 10 employers in the Centennial State:

  1. Costco Wholesale
  2. UCHealth (Colorado)
  3. Southwest Airlines
  4. Children’s Hospital Colorado
  5. Colorado State University in Fort Collins
  6. United Services Automobile Association (USAA)
  7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  8. Medtronic
  9. Nordstrom
  10. University of Denver

Check out the full report on Forbes .

