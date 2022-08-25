Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick shared a message to fans of the cancelled Netflix show.It was announced last week that the streaming service had swung the axe on the videogame adaptation after just one season.A contingent of fans were left upset by the decision, and shared messages of sadness on social media. Reddick, who called out the “haters and the trolls”, shared a video addressing the cancellation.“I want to do this video because I wanted to do some acknowledgments and some thank yous,” he said in the clip shared on Twitter. “As all of you are well aware by...

TV SERIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO