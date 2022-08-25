Who’s the leader of the club that’s made for you and me? If the Walt Disney Co. has its way, that’d be CEO Bob Chapek. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Walt Disney Co. is pondering a new membership program that would bundle various Disney products and offer discounts or perks. The membership would resemble Amazon Prime, which offers advantages to its members like free shipping. Disney, with its theme parks, resorts, merchandise, streaming and more, can create a program that would make it worthwhile for heavy users of its offerings to enlist. The move continues a recent focus by the...

