Read full article on original website
Related
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Jewish Google worker writes letter saying she's quitting, accuses the company of 'creating an environment of fear' for employees who support Palestine
In her Medium post, Ariel Koren said Google weaponizes its DEI and ERG systems to silence workers "who support Palestinian freedom."
Disney Ponders Creating A Program Similar To Amazon Prime To Drive New Revenue – WSJ Report
Who’s the leader of the club that’s made for you and me? If the Walt Disney Co. has its way, that’d be CEO Bob Chapek. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Walt Disney Co. is pondering a new membership program that would bundle various Disney products and offer discounts or perks. The membership would resemble Amazon Prime, which offers advantages to its members like free shipping. Disney, with its theme parks, resorts, merchandise, streaming and more, can create a program that would make it worthwhile for heavy users of its offerings to enlist. The move continues a recent focus by the...
How to use the hidden iPhone feature that identifies landmarks in any photo
The iPhone has a neat hidden trick that lets you use your camera to identify all sorts of objects, including animals, plants, landmarks, books, and art. It’s called Visual Look Up and it works with saved photos and screenshots. We explained how to use the iPhone camera to identify plants and flowers a few days ago. The same process applies to landmarks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spotify, Apple and Other Streamers Set Royalty Rates With Music Publishers Through 2027
Music publishers and the top streaming services have reached an agreement on royalty rates for song owners, effectively avoiding another lengthy and messy legal battle between the parties until at least 2027. Under the agreement, announced Wednesday by the National Music Publishers’ Association, the Nashville Songwriters Association International, and the Digital Media Association — the latter of which represents Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, Pandora, and Spotify — song owners in the U.S. will receive a headline royalty rate of 15.35 percent. The new rate, which will be phased in over the next five years, represents a .25 percent increase from...
If You Work In The Cosmetics Industry, Tell Us What We Should Know About The Products We Buy
What's something that we don't know, but should....
Comments / 0