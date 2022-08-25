ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dronedj.com

Watch as gravity-defying DJI F450 drone lands on a steep roof

No matter how advanced its landing system is, most consumer drones today require a flat landing site to touch down safely. Small drones, in particular, are not capable of landing in complex situations, such as on steep roofs, in wind gusts, or at high-impact velocities. But now, researchers have taught a DJI F450 drone to land in some of the most difficult scenarios.
