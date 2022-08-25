Read full article on original website
KFVS12
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop ends with two arrests
A wanted North Carolina man was arrested on several charges in Ballard County after being pulled over for speeding on Sunday. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said deputies reportedly saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle deputies learned...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police look for man wanted for hitting person with gun
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a Marion, Ill. man after police say he hit a person with a firearm. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, of Marion, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit
A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
wsiu.org
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight
A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
KFVS12
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
wjpf.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County traffic stop ends in drug arrest
Two people were arrested, one on drug charges, following a routine traffic stop in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle at 12:36 am Thursday for a traffic violation. During the stop it was discovered that the passenger had an active arrest warrant out...
radionwtn.com
Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
KFVS12
Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen at 14mm in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway reopened after crews removed a crashed semi truck. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road was closed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 near the 14 mile marker. They said the semi truck crashed over the...
KFVS12
Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah. Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on one count of first-degree assault. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily...
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November
Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.
kbsi23.com
Armed & dangerous man wanted after patrol car shot in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Sikeston DPS is looking for Dominic William Metzger is described as a 20-year-old white man with light brown shaggy hair, possibly facial hair and a mustache. He stands about 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds.
KFVS12
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, August 29. According to police, the crash happened in the 1900 block of N. Kingshighway. Traffic in the area was backed up, but has since cleared. No one was injured. According to police,...
whopam.com
One hurt in three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Princeton
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 West in Princeton Friday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Parkway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigation reportedly revealed that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Lauren King of Indiana was headed west on U.S. 62 and failed to stop at the traffic light.
