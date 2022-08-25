Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Rea: St. Joseph County prepared for major investment
New Carlisle, a town of about 1,800 residents in St. Joseph County, is in the running for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant that could mean 1,600 jobs. But it is not the only major project in the works for the community just west of South Bend. United Kingdom-based Lightsource bp wants to build a $165 million solar farm that would generate 150 megawatts of power.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana 529 plan: 5 common questions
Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 plan is a fantastic way to save for college expenses due to its low cost and strong investment options as well as the income tax credit received by contributors. Read on to discover frequently asked questions and answers regarding 529 plans. As a quick refresher, a...
Inside Indiana Business
Carson to host annual job fair
Indiana Congressman André Carson will Tuesday host his annual Job and Resource Fair in Indianapolis. More than 70 employers will be on hand for the event, which is being held in conjunction with Ivy Tech Community College. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
eaglecountryonline.com
Lyness: Inflation Relief on Way to Hoosier Taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison). Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Lyness said unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state's surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Historic African American sites land preservation grants
Nine historic African American sites throughout the state are the recipients of a total of $150,000 in grants from two funds founded by the late Stan Cox, the first Black chemist at Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY). Indiana Landmarks said Monday the funding will support restoration and rehabilitation of each site.
Inside Indiana Business
Despite federal COVID-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape
Congressional deadlock over anti-COVID-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own COVID-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle. “Occasionally, we’re...
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
Inside Indiana Business
Ohio, Indiana eyed for EV battery plant
For the second time in less than two weeks, an automaker with a major presence in Indiana is exploring the possibility of building an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, potentially in the Hoosier State. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution said Monday they plan to invest $4.4 billion to build a battery production plant in the U.S. through a joint venture between the two.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb overseas trade mission & Ultium Cells factory proposal
A man on a 7,700-mile overseas mission to bring jobs and investment home to the Heartland. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joins us from Taiwan with where things stand to make the state a hub for the next wave in high-tech. Plus, Ultium Cells, a General Motors joint venture, is considering building an EV battery factory in St. Joseph County, a potential $2 billion investment with more than 1,000 jobs. South Bend Regional Chamber President & CEO Jeff Rea discusses the impact the plan could have on the area.
Queen of Free: Navigating student loan forgiveness and maximizing unexpected funds
INDIANAPOLIS — Last week's student loan foregiveness announcement came on the heels of Indiana residents beginning to see the state tax refunds the General Assembly approved during their special session. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that the windfalls these two events provide may help you...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana leads the nation in medical data breaches, report says
Indiana leads the nation in medical data breaches, with more than 80 million records affected since 2009, a new study shows. Much of that was due to one massive incident involving insurance company Anthem Inc. (now called Elevance Health Inc.) in 2015, when hackers obtained data on 78.8 million members and employees. Anthem later agreed to pay $170 million in settlements to federal and state officials and civil plaintiffs for failing to safeguard its data.
The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
warricknews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISH-TV
High levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines, here’s what one company is doing about it
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. This has prompted healthcare company, CareSource, to join forces with digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the partnership with 120Water,...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Landmarks unveils 2022 ’10 Most Endangered’ list
More Indiana gems are on the brink of extinction. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman looks at which sites landed on this year’s Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List.
WISH-TV
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
Inside Indiana Business
Student loan forgiveness: What Hoosiers need to know
Now that President Biden’s long-awaited announcement on student loan forgiveness has been made, our team is fielding calls from students and families across the state. They want to know exactly what the announcement means for them, any next steps they must take, how to manage remaining debt balances, and how to best fund their education moving forward.
indianapublicradio.org
Will Indiana’s new abortion law affect contraceptives? Law takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana’s new law bans abortion in almost all cases and does not involve explicit language discussing contraceptives or the morning-after pill. Several members of the Indiana Two-Way were curious about how the bill may implicitly affect the availability of contraceptives, particularly IUDs and Plan B. Jennifer Drobac is a...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
Comments / 0