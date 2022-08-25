ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Rea: St. Joseph County prepared for major investment

New Carlisle, a town of about 1,800 residents in St. Joseph County, is in the running for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant that could mean 1,600 jobs. But it is not the only major project in the works for the community just west of South Bend. United Kingdom-based Lightsource bp wants to build a $165 million solar farm that would generate 150 megawatts of power.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana 529 plan: 5 common questions

Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 plan is a fantastic way to save for college expenses due to its low cost and strong investment options as well as the income tax credit received by contributors. Read on to discover frequently asked questions and answers regarding 529 plans. As a quick refresher, a...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Carson to host annual job fair

Indiana Congressman André Carson will Tuesday host his annual Job and Resource Fair in Indianapolis. More than 70 employers will be on hand for the event, which is being held in conjunction with Ivy Tech Community College. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Lyness: Inflation Relief on Way to Hoosier Taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison). Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Lyness said unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state's surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Corydon, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Clarksville, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Historic African American sites land preservation grants

Nine historic African American sites throughout the state are the recipients of a total of $150,000 in grants from two funds founded by the late Stan Cox, the first Black chemist at Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY). Indiana Landmarks said Monday the funding will support restoration and rehabilitation of each site.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Despite federal COVID-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape

Congressional deadlock over anti-COVID-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own COVID-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle. “Occasionally, we’re...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Ohio, Indiana eyed for EV battery plant

For the second time in less than two weeks, an automaker with a major presence in Indiana is exploring the possibility of building an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, potentially in the Hoosier State. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution said Monday they plan to invest $4.4 billion to build a battery production plant in the U.S. through a joint venture between the two.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Housing Development#Business Industry#Linus Business#Home#Hoosiers#Union St Apartments
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb overseas trade mission & Ultium Cells factory proposal

A man on a 7,700-mile overseas mission to bring jobs and investment home to the Heartland. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joins us from Taiwan with where things stand to make the state a hub for the next wave in high-tech. Plus, Ultium Cells, a General Motors joint venture, is considering building an EV battery factory in St. Joseph County, a potential $2 billion investment with more than 1,000 jobs. South Bend Regional Chamber President & CEO Jeff Rea discusses the impact the plan could have on the area.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana leads the nation in medical data breaches, report says

Indiana leads the nation in medical data breaches, with more than 80 million records affected since 2009, a new study shows. Much of that was due to one massive incident involving insurance company Anthem Inc. (now called Elevance Health Inc.) in 2015, when hackers obtained data on 78.8 million members and employees. Anthem later agreed to pay $170 million in settlements to federal and state officials and civil plaintiffs for failing to safeguard its data.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
warricknews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Student loan forgiveness: What Hoosiers need to know

Now that President Biden’s long-awaited announcement on student loan forgiveness has been made, our team is fielding calls from students and families across the state. They want to know exactly what the announcement means for them, any next steps they must take, how to manage remaining debt balances, and how to best fund their education moving forward.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy