For the second time in less than two weeks, an automaker with a major presence in Indiana is exploring the possibility of building an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, potentially in the Hoosier State. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution said Monday they plan to invest $4.4 billion to build a battery production plant in the U.S. through a joint venture between the two.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO