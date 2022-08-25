ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors

KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Society
State
Nebraska State
Little Apple Post

Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Sen. Moran hosts U.S. Army Chief of Staff at Fort Riley

Sen. Jerry Moran said this past week that the importance of Fort Riley to the nation's defense was conveyed during a visit to the Post by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville. "Certainly our work in Europe as it relates to Ukraine and Russia, and to demonstrate that if there are to be any increase in forces to be deployed any place in the United States that Fort Riley is an installation that will be considered for that. "
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas Reflector
Little Apple Post

Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat

CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash

KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy