Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors
KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
Kan. State Senator celebrates Women's Equality Day at White House
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the White House celebrated Women’s Equality Day. State Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa was at the White House. "A great way to spend Women's Equality Day at the White House with other community leaders sharing how Kansas protected reproductive rights this month," she wrote on social media.
Sen. Moran hosts U.S. Army Chief of Staff at Fort Riley
Sen. Jerry Moran said this past week that the importance of Fort Riley to the nation's defense was conveyed during a visit to the Post by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville. "Certainly our work in Europe as it relates to Ukraine and Russia, and to demonstrate that if there are to be any increase in forces to be deployed any place in the United States that Fort Riley is an installation that will be considered for that. "
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat
CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
