thepeoplesentinel.com
MedShore Ambulance under heat by county
Medshore is the largest privately-owned ambulance service in South Carolina, and gets paid $950,000 a year by Barnwell County to maintain and staff four, full-time ambulance vehicles. The Barnwell County Health Committee and Safety Committee held a joint meeting on August 22 to express their dissatisfaction with MedShore’s service.
WRDW-TV
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
thepeoplesentinel.com
Housing solutions discussed in county
There are 10,551 total housing units in Barnwell County out of the nearly 2.3 million in the state. The Housing Data Walk presented on August 26 by The Lowcountry Rural Housing Task Force shared figures like this with citizens, elected officials, organization leaders, clergy members, and school representatives to gain insight on how to better housing in Barnwell County.
After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Volunteer Fair seeks to connect community
The Non-Profit Roundtable aims to connect volunteers with organizers, causes, and events in Barnwell County at their Volunteer Fair on September 24 at Fuller Park. The group is a branch of HEALing Partners, a community coalition that is centered around healthy eating, active living, and routine health screenings through Axis I Center.
SCDMV: How the point system works in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from “careless […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Community Gardens Grow in the County
The concept of a community garden fosters growth and togetherness. At the two community gardens in Barnwell County, both vegetables and people are growing together. In March 2022, the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) and the South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH) announced 21 winners of the 2022 Community Garden Grants.
Lawsuit over Aiken County and city of Aiken road maintenance fees dismissed
A lawsuit filed over road maintenance fees collected by the city of Aiken and Aiken County has been dismissed. William Keesley, a circuit court judge in South Carolina's 11th Judicial Circuit, issued orders on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8 dismissing the suit filed by Jane Page Thompson and her husband, Mark, on Nov. 2, 2021.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell kids attend 4-H summer club camp
Barnwell County 4-H members attended 4-H Summer Club Camp at Camp Long in Aiken and Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton this summer. Jacob Brant, Henry Burge and Callie Burge spent a week at 4-H Camp Long in Aiken and Makayla Vincent spent a week at 4-H Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton. At both locations youth ages 7-14 enjoy canoeing, swimming, learning archery, hiking, and the great outdoors.
WRDW-TV
Rabid fox found in Aiken County; 1 person exposed, health officials say
AIKEN, S.C.- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a fox found near Rivera Road and Varden Drive in Aiken has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. The fox was submitted to a state laboratory...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Mental Health: You are not alone
The past two and a half years have proven to be quite challenging for most of us, and have, therefore, increased the conversation around mental health. I am grateful that we are freely discussing the need for mental health care and that the stigma surrounding mental health is slowly fading. Lately, there have been numerous articles about the mental health resources in South Carolina; how to access those resources; and the gap in resources.
thepeoplesentinel.com
More SC horses found to have contracted Equine Infectious Anemia
Two more South Carolina horses have tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA), bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to five in the past month, State Veterinarian Michael Neault has announced. All five cases stem from a bush track horse racing training facility, Neault said. The first...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In South Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in South Carolina.
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
WIS-TV
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
