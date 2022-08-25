Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepeoplesentinel.com
Nancy F. Buck Miller
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Nancy Frierson Buck Miller, 77, of Williston, will be held at 11 o’clock p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston. The burial will be at 3 o’clock p.m., at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Ave., Charleston, S.C. 29405 with the Pastor John Holmes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Chandra Cave, Larry Johnson Jr. united in marriage
Chandra Cave of Barnwell and Larry Johnson Jr. of Blackville were united in marriage on July 23, 2022 at Barnwell First Baptist Church. The Rev. Benjamin F. Cave officiated.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Williston mourns councilman
Williston Town Council is mourning the loss of one of its own. Councilman William Toney Jr., 49, passed away on August 22 at the hospital, just nine days before what would have been his 50th birthday (August 31). A sudden health issue caused him to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator earlier this month.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Warhorses ground Hawks 55-7
The Barnwell Warhorses traveled to Blackville on a damp Thursday night, August 23, to face off with county rivals the Blackville-Hilda Hawks. Barnwell may have been on the road for the game, but they did not leave their offense at home. Barnwell scored in every quarter and played defense well enough to limit a very athletic Hawks offense to a single score. The final score was Barnwell 55, Blackville 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell kids attend 4-H summer club camp
Barnwell County 4-H members attended 4-H Summer Club Camp at Camp Long in Aiken and Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton this summer. Jacob Brant, Henry Burge and Callie Burge spent a week at 4-H Camp Long in Aiken and Makayla Vincent spent a week at 4-H Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton. At both locations youth ages 7-14 enjoy canoeing, swimming, learning archery, hiking, and the great outdoors.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Classes in Kombucha at the Country Café
Lydia Zook hopes to share the knowledge and experience she has gained about canning, cooking, and much more with the community in classes held at the Country Café in Barnwell. Owners Lydia and PJ Zook brought the essence of their Barnwell eatery, The Country Cupboard, to Main Street and...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Williston and Edisto duke it out in intense match
It was an intense game Friday night, August 26, as the Williston-Elko Blue Devils took on the Edisto Cougars. Both teams were relentless throughout the entire game. Neither school scored in the first half, and it wasn’t till the last quarter that there was finally a breakthrough. Williston took the first touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard pass from Tres Rimes to Namair Anderson.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale students awarded $15,500
The Allendale County School District Board ‘Ignited the Vision’ at their first meeting of the school year where students were leaving with fistfuls of hard-earned money. A total of $15,500 was awarded to students, staff, and educators by the district for their accomplishments in the classroom and in spring 2022 state testing.
RELATED PEOPLE
thepeoplesentinel.com
Warhorse tennis beats Pelion 4-3
Barnwell tennis head coach Tiffany Zorn is a former Warhorse tennis player and former assistant tennis coach, but now leads the Warhorse girl’s tennis team. Zorn and the Warhorses are off to a great start, beating Pelion 4-3 in a tight battle. The contest came down to the number one doubles match. After two singles contests went to tiebreakers, and Barnwell won both of those, the match was tied at 3-3.
thepeoplesentinel.com
MedShore Ambulance under heat by county
Medshore is the largest privately-owned ambulance service in South Carolina, and gets paid $950,000 a year by Barnwell County to maintain and staff four, full-time ambulance vehicles. The Barnwell County Health Committee and Safety Committee held a joint meeting on August 22 to express their dissatisfaction with MedShore’s service.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Volunteer Fair seeks to connect community
The Non-Profit Roundtable aims to connect volunteers with organizers, causes, and events in Barnwell County at their Volunteer Fair on September 24 at Fuller Park. The group is a branch of HEALing Partners, a community coalition that is centered around healthy eating, active living, and routine health screenings through Axis I Center.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Old jail, sheriff's office demolished
Only memories remain of the old Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office. The City of Barnwell, which purchased the property years ago from the county, had the dilapidated structure demolished in July. Though it’s been vacant since 2006, the building previously housed the sheriff’s office and jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell County Arrest Reports: August 31, 2022
Arrest reports listed below are public record and have been provided by local law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent until their cases are determined in a court of law. Kerek Nathaniel Bearden, 31, of 140 Deerwood Rd., Barnwell, was arrested on August 11 by Barnwell Police Department...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Community Gardens Grow in the County
The concept of a community garden fosters growth and togetherness. At the two community gardens in Barnwell County, both vegetables and people are growing together. In March 2022, the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) and the South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH) announced 21 winners of the 2022 Community Garden Grants.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Housing solutions discussed in county
There are 10,551 total housing units in Barnwell County out of the nearly 2.3 million in the state. The Housing Data Walk presented on August 26 by The Lowcountry Rural Housing Task Force shared figures like this with citizens, elected officials, organization leaders, clergy members, and school representatives to gain insight on how to better housing in Barnwell County.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Semi-truck flips in Barnwell, causing road closure
On Tuesday, August 30 around 3 p.m. a semi-truck flipped over as it was leaving Highway 37 onto Highway 278 in Barnwell. “It looks like he was trying to make the turn a little too fast and then rolled over,” said Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Lieutenant Jimmy Bozard.
Comments / 0