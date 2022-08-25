It was an intense game Friday night, August 26, as the Williston-Elko Blue Devils took on the Edisto Cougars. Both teams were relentless throughout the entire game. Neither school scored in the first half, and it wasn’t till the last quarter that there was finally a breakthrough. Williston took the first touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard pass from Tres Rimes to Namair Anderson.

WILLISTON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO