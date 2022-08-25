ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymixfm.com

Bridgeton Civil War Days brings U.S history to life

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After 30 years, the town of Bridgeton hosted a Civil War reenactment over the weekend, educating people on the history of one of the biggest conflicts in U.S. history. Celia Case worked with the 49th Indiana Volunteer Infantry for the event. She said she believes it’s...
BRIDGETON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy