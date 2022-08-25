ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

California Dog Found Alive, Trapped Under Concrete Slab

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A dog was found trapped under a slab of concrete inside of a road in Alameda County on Monday and local firefighters were called to the scene. According to UPI , the dog became trapped under the concrete slab while chasing an opossum. The Alameda County Fire Department took to Facebook to detail the event, update followers of the rescue with a video, and thank community members for their efforts with the incident. The owner was very happy when they were notified of the rescue .

"Yesterday in Union City, ACFD Firefighters rescued a dog that dug under a concrete slab chasing after a possum. Rescue 24 assisted with cameras to confirm the dog would not be harmed by breaking out the concrete around him. The home owner was very happy and requested a photo. Thank you to the community of Union City for the support. #ALCOFIRE," the post read.

Yesterday in Union City, ACFD Firefighters rescued a dog that dug under a concrete slab chasing after a possum. Rescue...

Posted by Alameda County Fire Department on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

To get the dog out from under the slab of concrete, the fire department had to break the concrete around it. In the video, a firefighter is kneeling on the road and breaking the concrete by hand before pulling out the dog from inside the concrete. The dog is currently safe with their owner.

