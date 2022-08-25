Mental health services are crucial to our well-being. I think that most people will agree with me. As I write, mental health clinicians employed at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California are beginning week three of a strike over work conditions. As these essential workers see it, their employer’s rules are harmful to them and their patients. Count a young family member of mine among the latter. What follows is my reflections on his experience with Kaiser clinicians.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO