Reporter’s Notebook: Reflections on Kaiser’s mental health therapy
Mental health services are crucial to our well-being. I think that most people will agree with me. As I write, mental health clinicians employed at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California are beginning week three of a strike over work conditions. As these essential workers see it, their employer’s rules are harmful to them and their patients. Count a young family member of mine among the latter. What follows is my reflections on his experience with Kaiser clinicians.
Paul Mitchell: Election Update – Ten weeks to go
CAPITOL WEEKLY PODCAST: Political data guru and “District Whisperer” Paul Mitchell joins us for a status update on the November election. Since Paul’s last visit to the podcast we’ve had a sea change: the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade has galvanized the Democratic electorate, and seems to have overturned conventional expectations about Midterm elections. Polling, and the results in elections held since the Dobbs decision was published appear to give Democrats the edge in a year that, only months ago, was projected to see a Red Wave.
