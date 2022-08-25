Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Casual
Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets
(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
Conn. reaches $60M settlement with Frontier over misleading practices
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced a $60 million settlement with Frontier Communications over the company’s DSL service. The settlement will dramatically expand access to high-speed internet for Frontier customers in economically distressed communities, end a hidden monthly $6.99 internet surcharge, and force significant improvement in […]
The 10 Most Expensive Private Day Tuition Prep Schools In Connecticut
Back to school time is here and did you know that the average tuition for a year of prep school in the state of Connecticut is around $25 grand? That happens to be the highest of any state in the United States. I was strumming through the internet today, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Local Trio Collects Medals at Connecticut’s Equestrian Finals
Equestrian is one of the most exhilarating experiences to participate in as an athlete. Three local horseback riders recently had a chance to display their passion for the sport when they competed at the 38th annual Connecticut Medal Finals, and each member of the trio turned in a great performance that resulted in them collecting a medal.
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
Mystic farm gets creative to survive Connecticut drought
CONNECTICUT, USA — Although Connecticut has seen a bit of rainfall over the last few days, much of the state is still dealing with the impacts of moderate to severe drought conditions. Whittle’s Willow Spring Farm in Mystic has relied on irrigation to get them through the season with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
CT names cannabis retailer, micro-cultivator applicants to move forward in licensing process
Connecticut has made public the six cannabis retailers that have qualified for social equity status, who will be among the first to sell recreational cannabis in Connecticut, provided they receive further approval and pay the necessary licensing fees. The state Department of Consumer Protection also identified the two micro-cultivator applicants...
8 Connecticut Restaurants With Outstanding Rooftop Dining
There's something special about sitting atop your favorite restaurant, enjoying the view while sipping your favorite cocktail and enjoying a bite to eat. The following eight Connecticut restaurants have one thing in common. They all feature rooftop dining and a bar to go along with it. 8 of the Best...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Nyberg: Mobile wine bar brings the party to you in CT
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A mobile wine bar that brings the party to you is all the rage at weddings and events in the state. The owner of ‘Decanted’, Julia Walderzak, has always carried a passion for entrepreneurship and knew she had to create something unique with her love for wine. Walderzak has been […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should You Recycle Your Greasy Pizza Box in Connecticut?
Do you live with a recycle cop? I do, it's my wife. She polices the garbage that I throw into the trash, and hands out verbal citations when I throw a piece of plastic or cardboard in with the true trash. The gray area for both of us is a pizza box. Which trash can? Regular or Recycle? In Connecticut, the answer is both.
Will Connecticut’s fall foliage season be a dud?
Connecticut hotels and tourist sites that plan for increased business around the fall foliage might be in for an erratic season this year. According to a Connecticut Public Radio report, trees change color when their leaves stop receiving water, which shuts off their chlorophyll production and leads to the autumnal hues celebrated across New England. This usually occurs during the colder weather when the trees usually shut down the water on their own, but the summer drought has sped up the process and many trees in the state have started turning color in August.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- Connecticut is home to various seafood restaurants that serve traditional American seafood from other parts of the world. You're sure to find a dish right for your taste buds from the New England shore and beyond. Here are some suggestions for the best seafood restaurants in Connecticut. Lenny &...
westernmassnews.com
Boaters, law enforcement cracking down on boat safety on Connecticut River
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Avid boaters have been reaching out to our newsroom, asking us to get answers on what they call a recent string of partying and reckless boating on the Connecticut River. One local boater we spoke with is preparing for the last big boating weekend of the...
How to apply for Connecticut Energy Assistance Program
The application period for this winter's Connecticut Energy Association Program (CEAP) starts Thursday, Sept. 1.
ctexaminer.com
No, you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. It’s the Law.
Some don’t like it. Others talk about changing it. And then there are those who just ignore it. But the law makes it clear that you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. And the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office are responsible for enforcing that law.
tornadopix.com
Why I Love Renting My Connecticut House on Airbnb Every Summer
Puppy worship always drools: This phrase is one of the first things I catch my eye when I enter our kitchen after summer. It was illustrated with word magnets on our fridge. By whom? A summer person, though I’m not sure about it. Summer people are largely unknown to...
wiltonbulletin.com
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Comments / 0