This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredoan and former NASA engineer Arturo Campos’ mission will posthumously come full circle Monday. During his career, he helped bring back the Apollo 13 ship and crew safely from the moon after a serious malfunction risked all their lives. Now a moonikin named “Commander Campos” will be leading the way to future missions there.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO