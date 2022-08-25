Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?
While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, there are a number of NFL teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Six teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, Texans and Panthers. Eight other teams joined them in finishing with records below .500: the Bears, Commanders, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.
2022 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense and defense
Inspired by the idea of wins above replacement in baseball and real plus-minus in basketball, I created a metric that measures the contribution of each player, position group and side of the ball for every snap in an NFL season. I call it WIN SHARE to reflect the fact that 11 players are working together on the field for each team at any given time, meaning that the "share" part is a really big factor -- and the interconnectedness took a lot of time to model out.
2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Jets defense brings the juice; Mims raises his value. Robert Saleh's defense made a preseason statement with a hard-hitting display in the first half, and it left their New York rivals reeling. Michael Carter II stood out among several great defensive efforts from Gang Green. The second-year cornerback burst around the edge to help score a big third-down sack along with teammate Quinnen Williams, and followed that up with an interception on the next Giants possession. Rookie Micheal Clemons proceeded to make matters worse for the Giants with a powerful crunch of their quarterback, but it was Kwon Alexander's fumble-inducing hit of Antonio Williams that sent the Jets' sideline into an absolute frenzy. The Jets' starting D played its portion with their hair on fire, allowing no more than 100 yards of offense, forcing four punts and holding the Giants to a field goal in the red zone. On a day when quarterback Joe Flacco (pick six) and running back Michael Carter (lost fumble) had their woes on the final preseason game, the Jets defense looks primed to attack the Ravens in Week 1. Highlighting the offense for the Jets, aside from QB Chris Streveler who led another thrilling comeback win, was wide receiver Denzel Mims, who produced eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown just three days removed from his trade request from the team.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 10-1: Tom Brady No. 1 one more time
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Kelce comes in as the highest-ranked tight end in the...
2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Texans' Dameon Pierce, Steelers' George Pickens shine
As I did the last two weeks, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each contest played in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Again, these evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 3.
NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2022': Five things the voters got wrong
For the 12th consecutive year, the NFL's player-voters have cast their ballots, delivered a list of the league's top 100 talents -- and got it all wrong. Well, not all wrong. For every Trevon Diggs over Stefon Diggs (re: wrong), there's All-Life kicker Justin Tucker finally splitting the Top 100 uprights at No. 94. This exercise is all about compromise, and that's OK. Democracy is messy.
Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'
After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants. Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in Gang Green's...
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 20-11: Micah Parsons debuts at No. 16; Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 13
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. The highest-ranking undrafted player in this year’s Top 100, Jackson...
Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained Lisfranc injury in camp, but remains on track to start Week 1
The Steelers are receiving some positive news on the injury front as Week 1 quickly approaches. After making his 2022 preseason debut this weekend, RB Najee Harris said that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that he reportedly suffered on the first day of training camp. Although that sounds concerning, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harris remains on track to start Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco
In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over, and he will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the 49ers and Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL. Garoppolo's new deal is worth $6.5 million fully guaranteed with incentives that can push it to close to $16 million, Rapoport and Garafolo added. The reworked deal also will lower Garoppolo's 2022 salary-cap number from $26.95 million to around $8.5 million.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. WR Drake London hasn't practiced since injuring his knee on Aug. 12. Coach Arthur Smith on Monday said he "feels good" about where the first-round rookie is at, but is "not going to make a prediction" on if he will be ready for Week 1 at this point.
Inside the numbers of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022'
It began with Kyle and it concluded with Tom. The NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 -- voted on by the players themselves -- has been unveiled, starting with No. 100 Kyle Juszczyk and ending with No. 1 Tom Brady, the latest in an ever-growing list of accolades for the G.O.A.T. In between, there were superstars who earned rightful acclaim and overlooked talents left on the outside looking in.
