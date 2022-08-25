NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Jets defense brings the juice; Mims raises his value. Robert Saleh's defense made a preseason statement with a hard-hitting display in the first half, and it left their New York rivals reeling. Michael Carter II stood out among several great defensive efforts from Gang Green. The second-year cornerback burst around the edge to help score a big third-down sack along with teammate Quinnen Williams, and followed that up with an interception on the next Giants possession. Rookie Micheal Clemons proceeded to make matters worse for the Giants with a powerful crunch of their quarterback, but it was Kwon Alexander's fumble-inducing hit of Antonio Williams that sent the Jets' sideline into an absolute frenzy. The Jets' starting D played its portion with their hair on fire, allowing no more than 100 yards of offense, forcing four punts and holding the Giants to a field goal in the red zone. On a day when quarterback Joe Flacco (pick six) and running back Michael Carter (lost fumble) had their woes on the final preseason game, the Jets defense looks primed to attack the Ravens in Week 1. Highlighting the offense for the Jets, aside from QB Chris Streveler who led another thrilling comeback win, was wide receiver Denzel Mims, who produced eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown just three days removed from his trade request from the team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO