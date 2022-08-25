Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Waterloo
The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to have a public hearing and its first consideration for two solar power projects in Palo on Monday. Local veteran gives back to others who served through Five Seasons Stand Down event. Updated: 4 hours ago. Free food, haircuts, access to hygiene...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo PD arrest shooting suspect
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, The Waterloo Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest in connection to August 27th's shooting. This announcement was made through a Facebook post. On Saturday, August 27th, Waterloo Police responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at 226 Palmer Apt D...
kwayradio.com
Woman Charged with Misappropriating Funds
A Grundy Center woman has been charged with 10 counts of Forgery after allegedly misappropriating over $100,000 from the business where she worked, according to KWWL. 43 year old Doni Lang is accused of mishandling the money between December and May while employed at Whink’s Plumbing and Heating. She is currently being held in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police make arrest after man shot, killed Saturday
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:07 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive. Officials located Cortavius Benford, 26, who had been shot one time at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
KCRG.com
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo
A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested for stealing money from 10 dependent adults under her care
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge for stealing from disabled people she was employed to take care of. Katelyn Roberts, 24, was arrested Thursday night and accused of dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation from Jan. of 2019 to May of 2022. She...
KCCI.com
Iowa man rescued from grain bin
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One man is lucky to be alive after getting trapped in a grain bin Friday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 11:16 a.m. All emergency services in the county responded. At about 12:36 p.m., the man was rescued. The...
kwayradio.com
Heroin Arrest
A man already on probation for cocaine has been arrested after police found heroin on him during a traffic stop in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 41 year old Damien Cobbins was arrested Thursday on one count of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver. His bond was set at $25,000. He was found with 5 grams of heroin and more than $2,000 in cash during a traffic stop on 380. In March of 2020 during a traffic stop on 380 he was found with more than 60 grams of cocaine.
One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week
After several public attempts to find new employment, Waterloo's Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald announced his resignation from the force last week. This week it was revealed by the Courier that he's heading to lead Denver's regional mass transit system as its Chief. While Fitzgerald's time in Waterloo has come...
cbs2iowa.com
Police arrest man they say shot 30 bullets in a Waterloo neighborhood, struck a man
Waterloo Police say they were called to the area of Cutler and Dawson Streets for a report of shots fired at 3:50pm Sunday afternoon. When they arrived police say they found more than thirty spent shell casings in the area and a home that was struck in the 100 block of Dawson Street.
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
