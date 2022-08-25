ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, CT

Residents vote to turn roads over to Mohegan tribe

By Kevin Arnold
The Day
 4 days ago

Montville ― Residents voted to turn over two roads and a portion of a third to the Mohegan tribe at a Town Meeting on Wednesday night.

The vote was 29-4. The four voters not in favor are residents of one of the three streets.

The Wednesday’s vote approved the transfer of Sunny Hill Drive, Fort Shantok Road East and a portion of Shantok Heights Road. The town will maintain ownership of all other portions of Shantok Heights Road and Fort Shantok Road.

Town Clerk Katie Haring explained the Town Council must now set a date for a public hearing on an ordinance that would allow the transfer of the property by the Town Council.

The town entered an agreement with the tribe last August to turn over the roads using a a quit-claim deed. Although the transferred sections of road only provide access to tribal land, and only tribe members live along them, not all residents approved of the plan Wednesday.

Eileen MacDonald and Barbara Cedio of Shantok Heights Road voiced their concerns about a gate the tribe plans to erect across the eastern portion of Shantok Heights Road to prevent access to Sunny Hill Drive at its midpoint, creating a dead end for residents.

MacDonald, who said she’s lived on the road for nearly 30 years with her husband Ed, said residents have used Sunny Hill Drive to access their homes as an alternative to the steep incline of Shantok Heights Road.

She added that emergency vehicles and garbage trucks, will also no longer be able to use the alternate route.

Tribal attorney Harry Heller assured residents that fire and police services will have keys to access the gate. MacDonald said that assurance did not ease her concerns.

“It could be a very dangerous situation,” MacDonald said.

Heller could not say the same for recycling and garbage trucks, saying they would have to turn around at the gate and drive back down Shantok Heights Road.

“They’re going to have to turn around basically in my yard,” said Cedio, whose property borders the gate.

According to the agreement, the town will no longer have to pay to maintain, repair or provide winter services for the roads. The tribe began servicing the roads last winter. If the tribe fails to maintain such services, the agreement allows the town to do so and be reimbursed by the tribe.

“They’re not doing that terrific a job right now anyway,” MacDonald said of current snow plow operations.

The agreement also includes an easement for the town and the Montville Water Pollution Control Authority to access and maintain the sewers in the roads.

k.arnold@theday.com

Comments / 1

 

